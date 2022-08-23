ListenFirst Announces Improved Paid Analytics, Now Including TikTok

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ListenFirst , the premier enterprise social analytics solution today announced the addition of paid TikTok analytics for brands within the ListenFirst platform. ListenFirst is not an official TikTok partner, and instead has built an integration with TikTok's Application Programming Interface (API) to deliver a deeper level of content analysis to ListenFirst clients. ListenFirst Paid Analytics including TikTok is available to any ListenFirst client who authorizes access to their TikTok Ads account.



Combined with the holistic owned and competitive analytics ListenFirst already offers for brands across all Social Platforms, marketers can finally get an increased understanding of a brand’s overall social performance with this inclusion of TikTok content.

Through integration with the TikTok API, ListenFirst Paid Analytic including TikTok makes it easier for brands to determine if your campaign is over or underperforming as compared to other brands leveraging ListenFirst’s industry specific proprietary benchmarks. Additionally, around branded content opportunities, it confirms results and ensures a return on investment (ROI) when working with third parties.

Paid metrics ListenFirst can track from TikTok business accounts include Spend Video, Play Actions, Video watched 2s, Video watched 6s, 25% Completed Views, 50% Completed Views, 75% Completed Views, 100% Completed Views, Average Video Play, Clicks, Likes, Comments, Shares, Follows, Profile Visits, CPC, Cost Per Conversion, Cost Per 1000 Reached, CPM Conversion Rate, CTR, Impressions, Reach, Average Video Play Per User, and Active Ads.

“With Paid Analytics that now include TikTok, ListenFirst delivers brands the most robust solution for benchmarking performance, validating investments, and tracking opportunities that has ever been available for TikTok content,” explained Jonathan Farb, Chief Product Officer at ListenFirst. “TikTok is the fastest growing social media channel for most brands and we are thrilled to provide marketers with a level of content insights not available anywhere else.”

About ListenFirst

ListenFirst is the premier social analytics solution used by the world’s leading brands. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2022 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500’s fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands including AT&T, Amazon, NBCUniversal, and Peloton. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com .

