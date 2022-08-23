Reflect Scientific Inc. Opens New Showroom for Cryometrix Refrigeration and Coldchain Management Products

OREM, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announces a new product showroom installation at its Orem, Utah facility.



To address increasing customer interest in its Cryometrix product lines, Reflect Scientific has set up a demonstration facility for all of its commercially proven liquid nitrogen temperature-controlled product offerings. The facility is essentially set up to showcase applicable products for three strategic initiatives, Processing (including R&D applications), Storage, and Transportation.

In the processing area, five product lines are demonstrated. B-90 Blast Freezing and Thawing in a large and mini format, M-160 R&D unit capable of temperature performance to below -135 degrees Celsius, L-80 chiller in Lite and Max formats for solvent extraction applications typically operating in the range of -40 and colder.

In the storage area, four product lines are demonstrated. T-90 ultra low-temperature freezer (ULT) in upright format, T-160 ULT freezers in both upright and chest configurations. Also shown is a standard refrigerator running on liquid nitrogen where the compressor and HFCs have been replaced using the Cryometrix patented liquid nitrogen temperature control system.

In the Cold Chain Management area, the following products are demonstrated. S-90 ULT shipper, CB40 Reefer cooling system, and the RMF-90 controlled temperature unit for air freight applications.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this show and tell arrangement for our prospective clients,” remarked Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific. “We have already hosted several visits where customers and partners are seeing the potential value for our proprietary liquid nitrogen-powered applications that offer reliability, temperature versatility, and cost-effectiveness versus mechanical counterparts, and they provide a green alternative. Also, we are very encouraged that user feedback we have received continues to indicate that our products are indeed adding significant value to their operations.”

