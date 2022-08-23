Financial Advisory Services Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Alternative Investments Fueling 5.8% Annual Growth Rate

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Advisory Services Market by Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The financial advisory services market was valued at $79.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $135.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

An increase in demand for financial advisory services among SMEs and constant rise in global high-net-worth individuals boost the growth of the financial advisory services market. In addition, factors such as increasing demand for alternative investments positively impact the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about financial advisory services and higher dependency on traditional methods are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rising innovations in the Fintech industry and untapped potential of emerging economies are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global financial advisory services market is segmented on the basis of type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of type, the market is fragmented into corporate finance, accounting, advisory, tax advisory, transaction services, risk management, and others. Depending on organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. In terms of industry vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, public sector, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Corporate Finance

Accounting Advisory

Tax Advisory

Transaction Services

Risk Management

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Bfsi

It And Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail And E-Commerce

Public Sector

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Bank of America Corporation

BCG Group

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley

Deloitte

mckinsey & company

KPMG

Pwc

Wells Fargo & Co

Key findings of the Study

By type, the corporate finance segment accounted for the largest global financial advisory services market share in 2020.

By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.

By industry vertical, the BFSI generated the highest revenue in 2020.

