Global Botulinum Toxin Market to Generate 9.14 Billion: Galderma, Ipsen, and Allergan Holds More than 80% Share | SkyQuest

Westford, USA, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetic use of botulinum toxin is on the rise with the increasing awareness in the global Botulinum Toxin Market about its ability to achieve better and natural results. The key factors contributing to this growth include increasing awareness of the benefits of botulinum toxin in cosmetics, the increasing demand for cosmetic treatments that are non-invasive, minimally invasive, and the growing popularity of botulinum toxin treatments among celebrities and other high-profile individuals.

Botulinum toxin products are available in several forms, including wrinkle removal injections, face masks, and eye cream. These products are used by people of all ages and can be used safely on the face, neck, and hands. Botulinum toxin Cosmetic offers a natural and safe way to reduce wrinkles and 79% of users rate it as more effective than other anti-aging treatments.

The cosmetic industry is seeing a growing demand for botulinum toxin cosmetic products because they offer an alternative to harsh treatments that can cause skin irritation and side effects. Botulinum toxin Cosmetic products are also more affordable than traditional anti-aging treatments.

4.5 Million Units of Facial Skin Care Products Were Sold in Global Botulinum Market, Says SkyQuest

As per latest findings by SkyQuest, global annual consumption of botulinum toxin-containing facial skin care products at 4.5 million units in 2021. While this estimate may seem high, it is important to consider that only a fraction of these products (approximately 700,000 units) was prescribed for use on the face. The vast majority (3.5 million units) were used in other areas of the body such as the neck, arms, and thighs. In light of this information, it is important for consumers to be aware of the potential risks and benefits associated with these products before making a decision about whether or not to use them.

SkyQuest has segmented the demand and consumption of botulinum toxin by product category. The report dives deep into demand and buying patterns of consumers and provides valuable information of total consumption by type, price segment, consumers age, and gender, among others

US Alone Holds 21% of Global Botulinum Toxin Market

The worldwide prevalence of botulinum toxin A (BoTAb) is highest in North America at 33%. Wherein, the US is accounting for 21% of the market share. while Europe account for 24% of total BoTAb sales. Brazil ranks third with a share of 11%. Asia Pacific, although having a smaller market share (16%), remains the fastest-growing region for botulinum toxin cosmetics due to high innovation levels and increased demand from the medical industry.

South Korea is no stranger to Botox. The popularity of this injectable treatment has led to a growing demand for botulinum toxin in the country. According to HUGEL, Inc., a South Korean company that sells botulinum toxin injection kits, the demand for this type of treatment has increased by 400 percent in the past three years. In addition, the company reports that more people are using botulinum toxin injected into the neck and eyebrows because they have found these treatments to be effective in reducing wrinkles and smoothing out skin.

The US has a large proportion of the products in the global botulinum toxin market, with sales dominated by American companies according to new figures from SkyQuest. This was due to the country's large pharmaceutical markets and the availability of novel therapeutic strategies such as those used to treat strabismus or wrinkles.

In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 3.6 million Americans received botulinum toxin injections for aesthetic use. That year, 2.1 million prescriptions were written for botulinum toxin, and the product was responsible for 1.7% of all adverse event reports from medical procedures. Botox has now become a popular treatment not only for wrinkles, but also for major neck lines and other areas of the face.

This trend is expected to continue as botulinum toxin products become more popular, with US companies holding a larger share of the global market. In fact, experts at SkyQuest predict that the US alone will account for over 40% of global Botulinum Toxin market revenue by 2030 due to rapidly expanding aging population, increasing influence of social media, growing number of youths who want to look beautiful on social media platforms, and easy availability.

SkyQuest has prepared a report on global botulinum toxin market. The report provides a deeper insight on consumption of products by region and country. This information would help in understanding growth and consumption potential of particular country. The also provider analysis on the number of active players catering to particular region or country to get better insights about market competition.

Galderma, Ipsen, and Allergan are Holding More than 80% Share of Global Botulinum Toxin Market

The main manufacturers of botulinum toxin cosmetics are Galderma, Ipsen, and Allergan. In 2021 Galderma was the leading global supplier with a market share of 33%. Galderma's flagship product is Botox®, which accounts for 90% of its annual sales. Ipsen has the second largest share in the global market for botulinum toxin cosmetics (24%).

Galderma, a leading player in global botulinum toxin market, is majorly marketed for treating various types of wrinkles such as crow's feet, marionette lines, frown lines and lip lines. The company has a strong penetration across North America and Europe. It offers products such as Tonsillectomy BOTOX (injection) and Myoblast Stem Cell Gel for treatment of chronic myofascial pain (CMP) in adults. Galderma has been especially successful in the cosmetics area. Their products include Botox Cosmetic and Dysport, which are among the most popular products in the world.

These companies have also been able to improve their distribution channels. They have built strong partnerships with pharmacies across the world and they have also been able to increase their sales through direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns.

SkyQuest has published a report on global botulinum toxin market. The report providers a detailed market analysis that consists of key companies and their marketing strategies and market share. Furthermore, it providers deeper insights on their product portfolio and answer numerous questions like which products are making largest sales, what drives their market, why consumer prefer their products, SWOT analysis, market revenue, and others. For a detailed understanding about the reports and segmentation

