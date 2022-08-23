Global Modular Robotics Market to Generate USD 15.61 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global modular robotics market generated USD 6.45 billion in 2022, and is projected to generate USD 15.61 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight changing market dynamics of the market. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to determine fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Equipping the extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the market in 514 pages, accompanied by 296 tables and 266 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they devise strategies for the next few years to achieve sustainable growth. Moreover, the research outlines the Covid-19 analysis to highlight the impact on the global modular robotics market size.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/modular-robotics-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 6.45 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 15.61 Billion CAGR 9.7% No. of Pages 514 Tables 296 Figures 266 Segments covered Type, Payload Capacity, End User, and Geography. Drivers Integration of various advanced technologies such as edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and internet of things (IoT) Benefits in terms of reusability, configurability, and improved efficiency in manufacturing over the traditional robotic solutions Opportunities Significant rise in investments across the industrial automation Emergence of the robotics as a service (RaaS) model

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of changing market dynamics based on drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities. The integration of various advanced technologies such as edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and internet of things (IoT) along with benefits in terms of reusability, configurability, and improved efficiency in manufacturing over the traditional robotic solutions drive the growth of the global modular robotics market. However, complexities related to designing and control of electronics restrain the market growth.

Highlighting the opportunities that would enable leading players raise their modular robotics market share in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Significant rise in investments across the industrial automation and the emergence of the robotics as a service (RaaS) model create new opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, the adoption of modular robotics in the custom product industries presents new avenues for the market growth.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/modular-robotics-market

The research provides an extensive analysis of segmentation of the global modular robotics market based on type, payload capacity, end user, and geography. Based on type, the report sub-segments the market into SCARA modular robots, collaborative modular robots, articulated modular robots, parallel modular robots, Cartesian modular robots, and others (spherical and cylindrical). By payload capacity, the report classifies the market into 1–16 Kg, 16.1–60 Kg, 60.1–225 Kg, and more than 225 Kg. Based on end user, the research divides the market into logistics, healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, food & beverages, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and others.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on geography, the report further segments the global modular robotics market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Based on report, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, and will dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to adoption of automated robots and gripping systems and related technologies. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of robotics and automation in the electronics and automotive industries.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their sub-segments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate the presence in the modular robotics industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining highest-revenue generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/modular-robotics-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers an extensive analysis of leading players of the global modular robotics market such as ABB Ltd., Advanced Intelligent Systems, KUKA AG, FANUC Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Motiv, Universal Robots, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Rethink Robotics, Denso Corp., and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. The report offers detailed anlaysis of each player based on key developments and strategies, business performance, and product profiles to outline the competitive landscape.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/modular-robotics-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Mobile Robotics Market by Product (UGV, AUV, and AUV), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Support & Service), Application (Logistics & Warehousing, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment, Education, Agriculture & Forestry, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Selective Compliant Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots, Cartesian Robots, and Other Types), by End user (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Chemical, Rubber & Plastics, Machinery, Metals, Food & Beverages, Precision & Optics, and Others), by Function (Soldering & Welding, Materials Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Painting & Dispensing, Milling, Cutting & Processing, and Others) and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

Service Robotics Market by Type (Personal Robots, Professional Robots), Operating Environment (Aerial, Marine, Ground), Components (Control Systems, Actuators, Software, Sensors), Application (Professional, Personal) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.