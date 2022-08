TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 09.2022

23.08.2022

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – registration for investor call

As announced yesterday, our investor call announced for 22 August was postponed to:

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, at 1pm CET.

To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial Controller at TRESU A/S Kirsten Nissen

no later than tomorrow 24 August 11am CET - KIN@tresu.com









Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO





Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085

Torben Børsting, CFO, Phone +45 5130 2780