Genesis Global Workforce Solutions Designated as Approved Supplier of the NFL KICKOFF presented by Verizon

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global, a privately held, certified woman owned staffing and workforce solutions provider, today announced that it has been designated as an approved supplier of the 2022 NFL KICKOFF. Genesis Global is one of the diverse businesses in the Los Angeles area identified as a certified, experienced company with high-profile events.



On Thursday, September 8, the NFL KICKOFF comes to Southern California. Cheer on the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, and the beginning of the 2022 NFL season at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach. Genesis Global will be supporting the NFL KICKOFF event by filling over 300 Teammates positions during the event.

Celebrate the return of the NFL all day long at Kickoff Experience presented by Verizon on September 8, starting at 12pm PT at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach. Hang with Rams legends. Take selfies with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Join fellow fans for a live NFL Kickoff Watch Party to view the Buffalo Bills vs. Rams matchup on screens around the beach. Admission is free!

For more event information please go to https://events.nfl.com/events/nfl-kickoff-2022.

Since 1999, Genesis Global continues to be one of the leading workforce solutions firms in diversity hiring in the greater Los Angeles area, working with private, public, and government organizations. “We are thrilled to be one of the local companies selected for the NFL KICKOFF event,” said Anna Church, founder and president, Genesis Global Workforce Solutions. “We’re proud to be an active member of the Los Angeles community and provide opportunities for the local workforce. Being able to fill over 300 positions to support the NFL underscores our commitment.”

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global is a privately held, certified woman owned staffing and workforce solutions provider, which allows our clients to capture diversity credit. Since 1999, our core business is staffing direct hire, temporary workforce, and contract consulting. www.genesis-global.com

Press Contact:

Luis Gonzalez

Lgonzalez@Genesis-Global.com

213-334-8247