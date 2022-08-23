Outlook on the Social Robots Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Product Demand in Public Services is Positively Impacting Growth

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global social robots market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 31.26% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Social robots are physically embodied autonomous robots used for conducting natural and interpersonal interactions with individuals. They consist of control systems, manipulators, drivetrains, body and frame. They are widely used in shopping malls, workplaces and personal settings to perform functions, such as greeting, lifting and moving materials and customer service.

Social robots can be controlled through a remote and are also used for employee training, medical screening, recruitment, teaching assistance and travel concierge. They provide enhanced safety, speed, productivity and aid in creating an appealing, interesting and meaningful interactive environment for children. As a result, social robots are extensively used in various industries, such as education, healthcare and entertainment.



Social Robots Market Trends:

Significant growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Social robots are widely adopted in hospitals and healthcare centers to facilitate the treatment of diseases, such as cerebral palsy.

Additionally, the widespread product adoption in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is favoring the market growth. BFSI institutions deploy social robots for functions, such as tutoring, answering banking-related queries and customer engagement.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies assist the robots with navigation, identifying objects and interacting independently.

In line with this, the increasing product demand in public services is positively impacting the market growth. Social robots are used for traffic management, telepresence, surveillance, queue management and ensuring social distancing. Other factors, including the increasing requirement for automation and digitalization across industries, along with the widespread product utilization in the education industry as tutors or peer learners, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AlterG Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Blue Frog Robotics SAS, Blue Ocean Robotics ApS, Embodied Inc., Furhat Robotics AB, Haapie SAS, Intuition Robotics Ltd, Knightscope Inc, Motorika USA Inc., MOVIA Robotics Inc. and SoftBank Robotics (SoftBank Group).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global social robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global social robots market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global social robots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Social Robots Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Machine Learning

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Computer Vision

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Context Awareness

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Natural Language Processing

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Healthcare

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Education

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Media and Entertainment

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Retail

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AlterG Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Bionik Laboratories Corp.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Blue Frog Robotics SAS

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Embodied Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Furhat Robotics AB

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Haapie SAS

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Intuition Robotics Ltd

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Knightscope Inc

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Motorika USA Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 MOVIA Robotics Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 SoftBank Robotics (SoftBank Group)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dw4h00

Attachment