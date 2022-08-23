Learning Care Group Brings Employer-Sponsored Child Care Within Reach for Families Nationwide

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For working families in today’s changing work landscape, access to high-quality child care is everything. As workers seek to secure quality child care solutions without sacrificing work or family life, early childhood education leader Learning Care Group is offering companies a new way to assist their employees through LCG Open Access. The new offering provides organizations with a child care solution for all their working families – throughout Learning Care Group’s network of 1,050+ schools, and even beyond.

For an employer with multiple work environments, addressing the varying child care needs across their organization has become increasingly challenging, often requiring the company to work with more than one provider to assemble a robust child care benefit – until today. With LCG Open Access, Learning Care Group offers companies a highly flexible and affordable solution, whether their workforce is geographically dispersed, whether employees work a hybrid schedule, nights, or weekends, or even if they need to seek child care outside of Learning Care Group’s school locations.

“U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey data indicates that in the last month, nearly 50 percent of working parents with young children reported they either left a job, lost a job, or didn’t look for a job due to child care gaps,” noted Sean Sondreal, Learning Care Group Chief Marketing Officer, and head of the company’s Employer Solutions program. “A growing number of businesses are recognizing that child care benefits can be a powerful way to help attract and retain talent, reduce absenteeism, and increase productivity. At Learning Care Group, we’re leveraging our vast community-based network of schools to serve our corporate partners and their employees through affordable, customized child care solutions. Through our new LCG Open Access offering, we’re working to ensure employers are able to meet the needs of their entire workforce – no matter where their employees are located or what hours they may work.”

Meeting the Ever-Changing Needs of the American Workplace

Child care is often the second-largest household expense after rent or mortgage, and factors heavily into employment choices as today’s top talent looks for a great career and dedicated support from their employers. With the pandemic sharply reducing access to child care options for families and companies embracing alternate work models, families face increased stress as they look for child care solutions that won’t disrupt their work schedules, interrupt their daily lives, or compromise their careers. In any industry, companies that include child care in their benefits offerings are better positioned to become employers of choice.

Whether serving Fortune 500 companies, healthcare providers, manufacturers, universities, or others, Learning Care Group develops customized options that help organizations meet the expectations of today’s workforce:

Funded Child Care – Learning Care Group’s network of schools across 39 states and Washington, D.C. is set up to serve regional and national employers, prioritizing availability and affordability. Care is within reach and within budget, providing access to high-quality schools with caring educators, dynamic classroom environments and a proprietary customized curriculum designed to ensure school readiness.

Learning Care Group’s network of schools across 39 states and Washington, D.C. is set up to serve regional and national employers, prioritizing availability and affordability. Care is within reach and within budget, providing access to high-quality schools with caring educators, dynamic classroom environments and a proprietary customized curriculum designed to ensure school readiness. Back-Up Care assists companies in enabling their employees to find coverage when regular child care plans fall through. Consistency of care is essential – and helps ensure employees can continue to contribute their best when on the job.

assists companies in enabling their employees to find coverage when regular child care plans fall through. Consistency of care is essential – and helps ensure employees can continue to contribute their best when on the job. NEW: LCG Open Access allows an organization’s employees to use child care services outside Learning Care Group’s network of schools. In partnership with Cincinnati-based third-party administrator Custom Design Benefits, LCG Open Access enables employers to meet the needs of their entire population – whether their employees work remotely, in shifts, within a concentrated area, or at multiple locations throughout the country. If no Learning Care Group school is available to care for working families, then out-of-network centers, or even privately secured care, become an option.

allows an organization’s employees to use child care services outside Learning Care Group’s network of schools. In partnership with Cincinnati-based third-party administrator Custom Design Benefits, LCG Open Access enables employers to meet the needs of their entire population – whether their employees work remotely, in shifts, within a concentrated area, or at multiple locations throughout the country. If no Learning Care Group school is available to care for working families, then out-of-network centers, or even privately secured care, become an option. Onsite Care – Learning Care Group’s experts can create customized onsite solutions for a new build or transition of an existing facility that best fits a company’s culture, budget, and employee demand.

For more information, visit: www.learningcaregroup.com/employer-solutions/

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through 11 unique brands: AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates more than 1,050 schools (corporate and franchise) across 39 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 156,000 children. Learning Care Group supports child development for infants to school-agers through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, and fun school environment. It empowers children to be ready for school, instills a lifelong love of learning, and provides a foundation for the future. Learning Care Group also offers early education and child care programs for organizations, including onsite locations, as well as corporate partnerships and back-up care programs in its community-based schools. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

About Custom Design Benefits

Custom Design Benefits (CDB) is a dynamic, service-oriented organization specializing in the administration of self-funded health benefits, compliance services such as FMLA, COBRA and consumer driven services. Founded in 1991, Custom Design Benefits is the Tri-State’s largest independent Third-Party Administrator servicing brokers and employers in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and is recognized as a national leader in the development and implementation of reference-based-pricing plans.