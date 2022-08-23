Geekco Announces a New Initiative to Boost the Local Economy

English French

LAVAL, Quebec, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekco Technologies Corporation (the “Company” or “Geekco”) (TSX-V: GKO; OTCQB: GKOTF) is pleased to present a brand new version of its FlipNpik application that stimulates and boosts the local economy and that, starting today, greatly improves the users’ experience and displays job offers from merchants; as well as to announce its partnership with HEC and Desjardins as part of a innovative initiative for the start of the 2022 academic year.

“The start of the HEC school year is a unique opportunity to raise students' awareness of the importance of supporting the local economy by encouraging local businesses around the university campus. With the contribution of our partners Desjardins and the 360d space , as well as the collaboration of local businesses, we will simultaneously allow HEC students to discover businesses and new job offers, while allowing them to access to more than 3,500 unique rewards and exclusive products in return for their contribution to boosting the visibility of businesses, which will thus have the opportunity to build their future customers and even recruit their future employees thanks to our new feature job postings," says Mr. Mario Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer.

"The strong response received to this project and the results obtained to date from students, merchants and our strategic partners, including Videotron (with the participation of its franchisees), Cinemas Guzzo and Eva (the next generation of mobility) who by offering unique and exclusive rewards, demonstrate that all players and stakeholders of the local economy have long been looking for a dynamic and technological solution that will provide real benefits. To have been able to bring together more than 1,000 students , many merchants and our main partners within our ecosystem to interact in a specific neighborhood demonstrates the power and agility of FlipNpik. Imagine the impact we can have in every city and every neighborhood in Quebec, Canada and around the world. This motivates us to continue the technological development of our application and our marketing strategy in order to achieve our growth plan,” he adds in conclusion.

The collaboration of our partners

La Caisse Desjardins des Versants du Mont-Royal has always been very active in promoting the local economy, supporting it through various initiatives (e.g., buy local campaigns with La Ruche: “Du cœur à l’achat”). The collaboration with FlipNpik thus directly meets our objectives and our values. With the cooperation of the 360d space located in the heart of the Université de Montréal campus, la Caisse des Versants is very proud to contribute to energize and stimulate the local economy, while getting closer to its members and the youth. Our commitment to young people is important to us at Desjardins (investment in the community, financial education, scholarship programs, etc.). Allowing students and local merchants to interact in the same ecosystem, thanks to an innovative 100% made in Quebec technology that creates real economic wealth, this is certainly in line with our values ​​and our responsibility as a socio-economic leader in the community,” mentioned Mr. Pierre Poirier, General Manager of the Caisse Desjardins des Versants du Mont-Royal.

“AEHEC is pleased to be associated with this initiative with FlipNpik. The start of the school year is a critical moment in the life of students at the University level. FlipNpik allows us to make students aware of the importance of the local economy and will concretely make us discover the businesses around the campus by giving us access to products and exclusive offers in addition to having the chance to find nearby jobs. This collaboration is innovative, dynamic and directly related to the current concerns of young people, especially for students in administration. To be able to help stimulate the economy by taking concrete and responsible actions using the FlipNpik application and its innovative technologies is, in our opinion, a mobilizing and attractive formula,” said Vincent Bellefleur, treasurer of the HEC student committee (AEHEC).

ABOUT DESJARDINS, CAISSE DES VERSANTS AND THE 360d SPACE

Desjardins is the largest financial cooperative in North America. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, both individuals and businesses, its full range of products and services is offered by its vast network of points of service, its virtual platforms and its subsidiaries present across Canada.

Based on its cooperative values, the mission of the Caisse Desjardins des Versants du Mont Royal is to contribute to the economic and social well-being of its members and its community by offering quality that meet the needs of the individuals and businesses it serves with consideration and professionalism.

With its eight centers located in the heart of university campuses, Desjardins 360d spaces are financial advice centers designed exclusively for students and young professionals aged between 18 and 30. People who look like you and innovative technologies to enable you to carry out all your projects.

ABOUT AEHEC

In collaboration with its 16 committees and 200 volunteers, AEHEC brings students together around hundreds of events with the aim of offering an unforgettable student life and the best possible integration into the professional world. Being often the first intermediary between students and the business world, the vocation of the AEHEC is above all to represent the interests of the 4,200 students of the BAA and the preparatory year, both with internal and external bodies, as well as to defend their needs.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of technological solutions that stimulate and energize the local economy with its FlipNpik application and its collaborative ecosystem within the digital and virtual universe paired with the blockchain. FlipNpik increases traffic, sales and visibility of businesses while rewarding users who encourage the local economy. The ecosystem and the FlipNpik application bring together the main players in the economy: consumers, merchants (retailers, restaurants, services, etc.), our ambassadors (nano-influencer) as well as our corporate partners to stimulate the purchase and boost the visibility of businesses in each city and each district. Our active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive "Social Flips" which they use to obtain rewards and/or exclusive offers offered by our strategic partners and local businesses.

