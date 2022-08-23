Sage extends partnership with Canada Games Council through to PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games

English French

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage , the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced an extended partnership with the Canada Games Council, expanding its support to include the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games. The PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games, to be hosted in Prince Edward Island from February 18 – March 5, 2023, will mark a decade of Sage showing its Canadian pride by championing the ambitions of Canada’s top amateur athletes.



With the extended partnership, Sage will continue supplying the software, training and expertise to the Canada Games Council and Host Societies, to ensure their finances run smoothly, with real-time reporting to remove complexity and deliver insights for the Games.

“Sage is committed to breaking down barriers and helping businesses flow so they can succeed,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director, Sage Canada. “As a global company who supports the desire to win for Canadian small and mid-sized businesses, we are proud of our continued partnership with the Canada Games Council. Our organizations are strongly aligned on the common values of leadership, human connection, entrepreneurship and athleticism, and the importance of being resilient, bold and disciplined in these endeavours. For the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games and beyond, Sage is excited to cheer on Canada’s athletes with supporters across the country and witnessing the very best in Canadian sportsmanship and team spirit.”

“As a non-profit organization, the Canada Games Council has a bold vision to unite all of Canada through the power of sport and have an enduring legacy on communities from coast-to-coast,” said Kelly-Ann Paul, President and CEO, Canada Games Council. “Sage is a trusted and valued Multi-Games National Partner of the Canada Games, so we are excited to extend our partnership and lean on Sage Intacct to deliver real-time financial insights for the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games,” she concluded.



At this year’s Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, which took place August 6 – 21, 2022, Sage was honoured to present the “Team Behind the Team” volunteer awards program. A Sage tradition since the 2015 Winter Games, the “Team Behind the Team” program recognizes outstanding Canada Games volunteers who support the sport teams by overseeing many of the logistics the teams require to compete to the best of their ability.

“Sage is proud of the relentless dedication and team spirit of volunteers, who spend countless hours working behind the scenes to ensure the various Canada Games competitions occur without a hitch,” commented Hickman. “As we extend our congratulations to the thousands of athletes, coaches and supporters who participated in the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, we look forward to celebrating a successful PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games,” he concluded.

Media contact:



Monique Daniel

Sage

monique.daniel@sage.com

(905) 781-0758



About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks, and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis.

Learn more at http://www.sage.com/en-ca/

About the Canada Games Council

The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province and one territory at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada’s Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada’s sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments.