Machine Condition Monitoring Market Worth $5.2 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Machine Condition Monitoring Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Process (Online, Portable), Monitoring Technique (Vibration, Thermography, Corrosion), End-use Industry (Energy, Oil & Gas, Telecom), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029,’ the global machine condition monitoring market is slated to register at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period to reach $5.2 billion by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5328

Machine condition monitoring is the ability to assess the health of a machine over time. This process requires measuring specific equipment parameters through machine sensors and other devices. This system helps predict the failure by monitoring the machine conditions such as temperature, vibration, and pressure. Various software are used for this process to send an alert in case of a change in parameters in machine operation. This helps assess and decide corrective actions for machines. Several market players across different industries are adopting machine condition monitoring to reduce the downtime and associated cost, thereby increasing the demand for this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Machine Condition Monitoring Market

The spread of COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020 severely impacted the performance of several industries and economies globally. Governments across the globe were forced to shut down industrial plants. Governments enforced physical distancing norms and movement restrictions on the masses, affecting the operations of various industries. As a result, the industries reduced their dependency on manual labor and increased the adoption of smart industrial technologies to enhance their production processes.

The adoption of advanced technologies created the need for remote supervision and operational control of manufacturing and processing plants. With increasing remote supervision, new machine condition monitoring systems were deployed in various industries. Machine condition monitoring systems help monitor and control the operations from remote locations with the help of real-time data from various devices such as sensors, thus reducing the need for human intervention in the supervision of industrial machines. The global machine condition monitoring market is gaining traction for adopting highly automated systems that require negligible human supervision.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5328

The global machine condition monitoring market is segmented based on component (hardware, software, services), deployment type (on-premise, cloud-based), monitoring process (online condition monitoring, portable condition monitoring), monitoring technique (vibration monitoring, corrosion monitoring, thermography, oil analysis, ultrasound monitoring, others), end-use industry (manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utility, aerospace, telecom, agriculture, oil & gas, transportation & logistics, other end-use industries). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on component, in 2022, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global machine condition monitoring market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the surge in demand for hardware components such as vibration sensors, infrared sensors, spectrum analyzers, corrosion probes, and other machine condition monitoring systems in smart factories to detect machine condition. Additionally, this segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment type, in 2022, the cloud-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global machine condition monitoring market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to increasing cloud service adoption due to their low cost, flexibility & scalability, and greater security, thus boosting the growth of this segment. Furthermore, this segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on monitoring process, in 2022, the online condition monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global machine condition monitoring market. Online condition monitoring provides round-the-clock, real-time data to operators, making online condition monitoring favorable in industries such as oil & gas and power generation. Additionally, this segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on monitoring technique, in 2022, the vibration monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global machine condition monitoring market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for vibration sensors and vibration analyzers for machine maintenance and installations for detecting damaged bearings and identifying faults in machines.

Quick Buy – Machine Condition Monitoring Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/92979807

Based on end-use industry, in 2022, the manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global machine condition monitoring market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of government initiatives to promote industrial automation and Industry 4.0, and the growing demand for predictive maintenance in smart factories. Additionally, this segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global machine condition monitoring market. The large market share of this region is attributed to the increasing deployment of machine condition monitoring systems across various industries, the advent of big data analytics, and the increasing adoption of secure cloud computing platforms. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growth of the manufacturing sector and the adoption of Industry 4.0 in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Some of the key players operating in the global machine condition monitoring market are General Electric Company (U.S.), SKF (Sweden), Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), ALS Limited (Australia), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), ifm electronic gmbh (Germany), Schaeffler AG (Germany), Baker Hughes Company (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Fluke Corporation (U.S.), Meggitt PLC (U.K.), and National Instruments Corporation (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/machine-condition-monitoring-market-5328

Scope of the Report:

Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Component

Hardware Sensors Analyzers Others

Software

Services

Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud-based

Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Monitoring Process

Online Condition Monitoring

Portable Condition Monitoring

Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Monitoring Technique

Vibration Monitoring

Corrosion Monitoring

Thermography

Oil Analysis

Ultrasound Monitoring

Other Monitoring Techniques

Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Aerospace

Telecom

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Transportation & Logistics

Other End-use Industries

Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5328

Related Reports:

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by Service, End User (Retail, Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Construction, Chemicals, Machinery, Transportation, Automotive, Government, Marine, Healthcare), and Region - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/testing-inspection-and-certification-market-5151

Industrial IoT Market by Component (Hardware, Platform, Services, and Connectivity), Industry Verticals (Agriculture, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Retail, and Others) and Geography—Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-iot-market-5102

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.