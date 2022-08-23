GetBartering.com Launches to Support and Accelerate MSME Growth

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetBartering.com, a B2B multi-vendor platform designed to provide micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with access to critical products and services, has officially launched online. With many MSMEs struggling to stay afloat due to poor financing, disorganized management, a lack of skilled workers, and the inability to access key markets, GetBartering.com has emerged as an ideal solution for business owners looking to source the products and services that are essential to their future success.

"Most micro, small, and medium enterprises fail in the first three years, and that is in large part due to a lack of vital resources," said Ronald Lawrence, CEO. "As a small business owner, I have experienced the hurdles that these companies encounter. GetBartering.com provides these businesses with the tools they need to accelerate growth and scale over time."

Through the platform, business owners can source new products and services by browsing an assortment of classified ads for used equipment, real estate, vehicles, and more. Owners can obtain financing support, discover new business opportunities, and connect with skilled workers within the MSME's network of businesses.

Members can post their own product and service offerings through their respective online stores, which can be set up and managed entirely through the vendor dashboard. Users can also pursue additional revenue-generating opportunities by taking advantage of the paid mentorship programs within the platform.

GetBartering.com facilitates transactions by leveraging the GET trade dollar, which functions as the platform's trade exchange token. In addition to directly purchasing the token, members can also sell goods or services in exchange for GET trade dollars or apply for factoring loans from GET Financial. As a member, business owners can also collect IAMSME (International Alliance of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) reward points that can be redeemed for discounts and products.

Free memberships are now available. The first 1,000 subscribers will receive 100,000 reward points within their GetBartering accounts. To join, please visit https://getbartering.com.

About GetBartering.com

