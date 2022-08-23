Conscious Items Introduce New Collection of Natural Crystal Rings That are Believed To Have Healing and Metaphysical Properties

Claymont, Delaware, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conscious Items is an e-commerce website that specialises in offering a range of beautiful, hand-picked crystals, gems, and natural stones – from apatite to quartz – that are designed to help you through every milestone of your mystic journey by providing a range of uses, such as improving focus, inviting abundance into your life and deconstructing energy blockages.

They have now introduced a new collection of crystal rings with a variety of different natural crystals that are believed to have healing and metaphysical properties and are widely used in yoga and Feng Shui.

On their website, Conscious items have a selection of expert advice on their built-for-you blog that includes each crystal’s key benefits, so that you have access to the knowledge on how to implement these crystals into your daily life and how to harness the energy of these natural, powerful tools.

So, pick the perfect crystal or precious stone to create your own personal crystal bodyguard with their dazzling jewelry or browse their exclusive collection of home décor and accessories to bring some positive energy into your home.

Natural Crystal Rings

Conscious Items range of natural crystal rings have been hand-picked not only for their beauty, style, and elegance, but also because of their variety of healing properties that can promote positive energy and protect your aura from harm.

With so much going on in the world today, the team at Conscious Items understand the importance of providing you with a way to shield your aura from all the chaos and noise. This is why their natural crystal rings offer a range of different benefits, from helping repel negativity, to cleansing your aura – they give you the opportunity to utilize the protective properties of nature’s divine tools.

Their rings can be worn by anyone at any time and don’t have any set of rules to help you harness their energy. They also come in a selection of top-quality materials, such as silver, and are easily adjustable, so you don’t have to worry about sizes and can just focus on the comfortable familiarity of their featured crystals.

Here are some examples of their beautiful precious stones and crystal rings, including their healing and metaphysical properties:

Amethyst Rings – These crystals are an excellent choice to help reduce emotional stress, while their range of Amethyst Visualization rings assist you in manifesting your desires and encourages you to dream big.

– These crystals are an excellent choice to help reduce emotional stress, while their range of Amethyst Visualization rings assist you in manifesting your desires and encourages you to dream big. Rose Quartz Rings – Featured in the Emotional Release Ring, Rose Quartz is ideal to promote self-love and emotional healing.

– Featured in the Emotional Release Ring, Rose Quartz is ideal to promote self-love and emotional healing. Tiger’s Eye Rings – If you are looking to attract confidence and strength, then Tiger’s Eye rings, such as The Ring of Power and Grace are perfect to give you that boost.

– If you are looking to attract confidence and strength, then Tiger’s Eye rings, such as The Ring of Power and Grace are perfect to give you that boost. Aquamarine Rings – These are made with a stunning blue gemstone and represents hope, courage, and strength – perfect for the modern woman who wants to feel empowered.

– These are made with a stunning blue gemstone and represents hope, courage, and strength – perfect for the modern woman who wants to feel empowered. Moonstone Rings – This elegant style of ring is believed to have healing properties and can calm emotions, while also helping instil a sense of peace and harmony.

Conscious Items also offer sets of gorgeous rings that you can wear together or separately, such as the Anti-Stress Rings set that have four different coloured crystals that each carry a unique benefit. You can also find chakra-healing crystal rings, energy-boosting rings, and crystal rings that are designed to bring peace and prosperity into your life.

