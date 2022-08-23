Inc. Magazine Names Look Left Marketing One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Look Left Marketing , an enterprise technology public relations and digital content and marketing agency, today announced that it’s been named to the annual Inc. 5000 national list of Fastest Growing Companies in America.



Earlier this year, Look Left Marketing ranked 117 on the Inc. 5000 regional list of Fastest Growing Companies in the Pacific region. The Agency was also named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces of 2022 . Bryan Scanlon, Principal and Founder of Look Left Marketing recently reflected on the company’s growth and achievements over the past several years in this recent blog post .

This nationwide list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“Five straight years of profitable growth is a reflection of our outstanding culture, our incredible team of creative experts, and an amazing list of clients behind the new stack of infrastructure technology that powers and protects our hybrid digital and physical world,” said Bryan Scanlon , Principal of Look Left Marketing. “By focusing strategically on enterprise infrastructure technology, Look Left is able to deliver the deep experience, optimized content and measurable results our clients struggled to achieve with catch-all agencies.”

Look Left Marketing is a 100% virtual company (since inception), offering exceptional flexibility and benefits. It’s hiring for a variety of remote PR, marketing and digital positions in the US. Contact us at hr@lookleftmarketing.com to learn more.

