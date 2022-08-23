eSight and Marathon Medical Corporation Partner to Provide Sight Enhancing Medical Devices to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vision-enhancement platform, eSight ™, and Marathon Medical Corporation, a SDVOSB (Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business) certified distributor to veteran medical facilities across the United States, today announce that the’ve partnered to provide eSight 4 assistive eyewear medical devices to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) national healthcare system. This collaboration increases the availability and accessibility of the life-altering devices.



The United States Department of Veterans Affairs is the largest integrated healthcare system in the country. It provides critical healthcare and other services to over 9 million enrolled veterans through 1,298 hospitals and clinics across the country. Marathon’s qualification within the Service-Disabled Veteran-owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Certification program allows the VA’s procurement arm to give higher priority to its available products. This partnership streamlines the purchasing and contract process and provides enhanced product choices for VA healthcare professionals.

“Having our eSight 4 medical device specifically selected by the VA and added to the approved product list is a great honor. At eSight, we aim to enhance the lives of the visually impaired, and we expect this partnership will help bring back independence to thousands of our veterans,” said eSight Marketing Manager Roland Mattern. “We’re also thrilled to partner with Marathon. Marathon’s distribution capabilities and pristine reputation make them a perfect partner to expand our accessibility to service members across the country.”

eSight’s latest iteration of the device, eSight 4, is the most versatile and advanced all-in-one wearable device for people with central vison loss. It houses a high-speed, high-definition camera that captures everything the wearer is looking at. Advanced, clinically validated algorithms optimize and enhance the footage, which is then presented on two near-to-eye screens in real time with extreme clarity. eSight 4 maintains use of the wearer’s remaining peripheral vision, allowing the user to stay mobile to facilitate normal activities of daily living.

“This partnership has a nationwide impact for veterans looking to regain independence following their service in the U.S. military,” said Marathon Chief Operating Officer Jon Landis. “eSight creates the latest and greatest of low-vision digital eyewear. We look forward to working with eSight to distribute these life-altering devices to VA medical centers nationwide.”

Marathon’s corporate office and warehouse facility is conveniently located in Aurora, Colorado, and acts as a strategic location to ship anywhere in the US. All VA medical centers are located within a two-day ground ship point from its Colorado and Tampa, Florida-based facilities.

For more information about eSight, head to www.eSightEyewear.com. More details on Marathon Medical can be found at www.marathonmed.com.

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

About Marathon Medical

Founded in 2022 by Vietnam era veteran, John St. Leger, Marathon Medical is a leading medical supply distribution company and veteran-owned small business, with a focus on federal government customers. Its mission is to provide excellence to the health care supply chain with professional personal service. Marathon Medical works with a variety of manufacturers to provide solutions for every department within the hospital. Marathon works to increase the number of reputable manufacturers that are recommended by VA physicians and purchasing clients. For more information, please visit: www.marathonmed.com.

