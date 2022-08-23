AUDIENCEX Taps Peer39 to Bring Advanced Contextual Targeting to Small and Mid-Market Advertisers

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the leading integrated platform built for omnichannel performance, today announced a new partnership with Peer39 , the leading global provider of advanced contextual intelligence. Now integrated within the AUDIENCEX platform, small and middle-market brands and agencies are equipped with the largest and most accurate pre-bid contextual category library, providing users access to the most relevant, safe, and high-quality inventory to target.



AUDIENCEX clients will receive direct access to Peer39’s industry-leading capabilities, including pre-bid, cookie-free targeting capabilities through real-time categorization with 1000+ contextual, suitability, and quality categories. This will allow marketers to build brand-safe, full-funnel omnichannel campaigns while ensuring contextual relevance and quality environments.

In the absence of legacy identifiers, industry players are beginning to reinvigorate their contextual targeting efforts. Forty-two percent of US data leaders surveyed said they would increase spending and emphasis on contextual advertising in 2022, up significantly from 24% in 2021, according to a report from IAB.

“With pressure to deliver ROI from every tactic and solution, advertisers are constantly evaluating how they reach specific categories and segments. This makes contextual targeting a higher priority for advertisers that want to fine-tune their strategies,” said Michelle Feliciano, Global VP of Accounts & Revenue Ops at Peer39. “Working with AUDIENCEX enables advertisers to unlock the safest and highest quality inventory for brands and advertisers at an unmatched global scale. We’re excited for brands and agencies to see the results.”

AUDIENCEX clients can now streamline category creation by simultaneously building both standard and advanced custom contextual categories. Helpful suggestions and user tips are also provided to help newcomers grow custom contextual keyword targeting lists from first-party audience data, maximizing their reach and ROI. Users will also be able to access strategic planning tools to help coordinate advertising plans to inform campaign strategy decisions. By filtering out low-performing categories, campaign average click-through rates can be improved by 20%.

“As brands and agencies navigate a challenging and shifting landscape, we remain steadfastly focused on the future. Despite official postponements, we've seen regulations, policies, and public sentiment around user privacy continue to evolve in ways that impact performance. But we know that there are solutions available that can help our clients perform better today and prepare for tomorrow, all while respecting user privacy,” said Max Yang, VP of Ad Ops at AUDIENCEX. “Our team continually works to develop and integrate multiple futureproof solutions into our unified tech stack to ensure that our clients retain a competitive edge, with agility and scalability across the full omnichannel landscape.”

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is the leading integrated platform solution for performance brands and agencies, offering strategic, unbiased, omnichannel access across the full breadth of the ad tech ecosystem. We create value for our clients by moving beyond individualized channel execution and delivering an integrated omnichannel solution supported by our industry-leading strategy, media buying, analytics, and creative teams. We empower performance brands and agencies to effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel, across channels, and across screens. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times, and the Los Angeles Business Journal for the past four years, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Dallas, Miami, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.audiencex.com.

About Peer39

Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.

