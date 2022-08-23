Tony Guthrie Joins PM Consulting Group as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, today announced that Tony Guthrie has joined its executive leadership team as senior vice president of strategic growth.



Guthrie leads development and implementation of PMCG’s strategic vision: to be the premier partner for federal clients seeking operational, technical, and professional support services inside and outside the continental United States, particularly for international development. PMCG currently works in 48 countries worldwide with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supporting diverse programs focused on economic growth, workforce development, humanitarian assistance, peace and conflict resolution, refugee support, inclusive development, and global health, among others.

Guthrie applies insights from 16 years in sales and operations management to help PMCG identify and win federal contracts that help the company achieve its goals for rapid, sustainable growth. He focuses on business development, capture management and processes, sales operations, and forward-thinking collaboration to set PMCG and its partners up for immediate and long-term success.

Prior to joining PMCG, Guthrie held senior leadership roles at Rumph & Associates PC, ACS Group (American CyberSystems), Experis IT, and AT&T.

“I’m honored to guide PMCG’s growth in size and capability to more effectively help USAID, the CDC, and other federal clients accomplish their missions,” said Guthrie. “Expanding PMCG’s partnerships and services through targeted contracts not only ensures our notable and ongoing success – it also accelerates lasting solutions that improve people’s lives worldwide.”

“Tony’s insights and experiences are invaluable in helping PMCG achieve phenomenal growth,” said Walter Barnes III, President of PMCG. “He epitomizes our proven approach of providing skilled leadership that reflects deep understanding of our clients and their diversity, so PMCG can sustainably scale operations while exceeding performance expectations from our clients.”

Guthrie will be building on PMCG’s history of growth. PMCG was ranked #27 on the Financial Times 2022 list of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies and #125 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

About PM Consulting Group



PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)

