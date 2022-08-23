VET Tv to Showcase and Stream the American Legion's 103rd National Convention

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran Entertainment Television (VET Tv) announced today that it will be onsite at the 103rd National Convention of The American Legion, Aug. 29 through Sept. 1, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The streaming service dedicated to authentic storytelling of veterans by veterans will report on the most pressing and timely issues facing America's veterans and their families.

VET Tv's coverage will focus on employment and transition, The American Legion's efforts to shape legislation favorable to veterans and their families, and suicide prevention - with special attention on The American Legion's "Be the One" campaign. With dozens of key decision makers, policy experts, and national leaders attending the convention, VET Tv will be positioned to provide their veteran audience with information they need to know.

"We're truly excited to help The American Legion reach a wider and more diverse audience, especially our active and engaged post-9/11 community," said Waco Hoover, VET Tv's chief executive officer. "With everything The American Legion has done for veterans across the nation, we really want to do our part to make sure the younger generation understands the impact The American Legion has made in support of those who've given so much in defense of America."

With a current membership of nearly two million veterans, The American Legion was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national security, veterans' affairs, Americanism and youth programs.

"The American Legion is known for tackling the most important issues facing veterans," said Dean Kessel, Chief Marketing Officer for The American Legion. "We're excited to have VET Tv at the convention covering topics our members feel are important and essential to every veteran in America."

In addition to content created at the convention, VET Tv will offer a free one-month trial of their streaming service to every member of The American Legion in the run-up and aftermath of the national meeting.

About Veteran Entertainment Television - VET Tv

VET Tv is a mission-driven brand using entertainment as a vehicle to create community, connection and improve the mental health for those who served. The company is an U.S.-based, vertically-integrated, over-the-top media service that specializes in creating, producing, self-distributing, and marketing film and television series whose primary audience is the military and veteran community.

Media contact: Mike Lavigne at mike.lavigne@veterantv.com or (571) 390-3480.

