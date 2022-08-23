Leading Sports Technology Companies, Rapsodo and Trajekt Sports, Partner to Offer Advanced Training Tools for Baseball Teams

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to reach their full potential, today announces a new partnership with Trajekt Sports, a sports tech company that builds baseball pitching robots that can replicate human pitchers for professional and college baseball teams.



Rapsodo, whose technology is used by all 30 MLB teams, recently launched the Rapsodo PRO 3.0 – a new monitor that measures both pro-level hitting and pitching data in one device. The new product integrates seamlessly with Trajekt’s intelligent pitching robot, the Trajekt Arc ™, which uses precise motor control, image processing and machine learning to simulate different types of pitches from actual pitchers. In real-world application, a hitter can plug in a pitcher’s data into the Trajekt Arc™ that he will be facing soon. The device then delivers optimized performance training by replicating in-game at-bats so hitters can practice against that pitcher’s exact arsenal prior to ever setting foot on the field.

Rapsodo and Trajekt Sports have developed an advanced, real-time API allowing instantaneous communication between the systems – which is vital to Trajekt's ability to add new pitchers and pitch types into their system's database. Users can simply add in pitch characteristics to the Trajekt Arc™, and the machine will replicate the pitch. Before practice, the Trajekt Arc™ will throw a series of test pitches, and Rapsodo’s PRO 3.0 will measure the pitches and provide real-time feedback to the Trajekt Arc™ to compare their desired metrics with the measured ones. Some of those metrics include speed, spin, movement and strike zone location. Once the data is captured, that pitch will now be added to the devices system and available for the team to use in training their athletes.

“Rapsodo is proud to partner with a company like Trajekt Sports,” said Batuhan Okur, Founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “Trajekt shares Rapsodo’s commitment to making sure every athlete and team has as many metrics and resources to allow for maximized performance on the field. The pairing of Rapsodo’s PRO 3.0 with the Trajekt Arc™ will be the go-to way for hitters to prepare for upcoming games.”

Additionally, the PRO 3.0 will provide instant feedback on batted balls to the players simultaneously. Now, coaches and players can see and evaluate how a hitter might perform against a certain pitch type, or even a specific pitcher. This partnership will allow teams to be prepared on a level never seen before, giving them crucial insights into how they want to strategize for upcoming games.

“We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with Rapsodo. Together we are enabling organizations to deliver game-realistic training programs to their players,” said Joshua Pope, Co-Founder and CEO of Trajekt.

For more information on Rapsodo’s PRO 3.0, visit rapsodo.com/baseball/pro-3 . To learn more about Trajekt Sports and the Arc™, visit trajektsports.com or watch this video .

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. In 2019, Rapsodo released its Mobile Launch Monitor which has since received many accolades,including MyGolfSpy’s 2022 Best of Golf Awards . The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021, and 2022. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.

About Trajekt:

Trajekt Sports (“Trajekt”) builds advanced pitching robots that precisely replicate tracked ball trajectories. Our hardware and software offerings are designed to improve baseball batter performance. The Trajekt Arc™ is the only commercially available pitching machine capable of replicating real human pitchers. In 2021, Trajekt piloted the Trajekt Arc™ with an early adopting Major League Baseball® (“MLB”) team. In 2022, Trajekt partnered with 6 additional MLB® teams. Amongst the 7 partnering MLB® teams, there are 9 machines in the field used by MLB® and MiLB® players for pre-game batting practice. Trajekt was founded in 2019 with the goal of pushing the boundaries of baseball player development. This technology has been featured in The Athletic , The Ringer and Yahoo Sports . To learn more about Trajekt Sports visit: www.trajektsports.com or reach out to: investor-relations@trajektsports.com .

