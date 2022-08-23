Roberts & Ryan Investments Inc., America's First Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Broker-Dealer, is Pleased to Welcome Robert Gelnaw as Its New MD/Head of Debt Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Gelnaw joins Roberts & Ryan with over 30 years of experience leading high-performing teams in the areas of capital structuring and financial advisory. His deep expertise in critical strategy and portfolio growth, aligning high profile stakeholders, is focused primarily in public/private capital markets, middle market lending and credit risk management. He holds the Series 7, 24, 63, and 79 FINRA licenses.

Prior to joining Roberts & Ryan, Mr. Gelnaw served as the North American Head of Debt Capital Markets at HSBC. Leading a team of 35 professionals, he managed a portfolio of more than 60 clients, generating numerous cross-border capital raises in multiple currencies.

For five years leading up to HSBC, Mr. Gelnaw worked as Vice President of Fixed Income Capital Markets for JP Morgan Securities, where he was responsible for originating and executing fixed income and derivative transactions for investment-grade clients in the TMT, Energy and Utility sectors. Prior to that, Mr. Gelnaw served as Vice President of Global Payments and Treasury Services, and as Assistant Treasurer at The Chase Manhattan Bank.

When asked to share his thoughts on Roberts & Ryan's latest appointment, Chief Executive Officer Ed D'Alessandro remarked, "I am very excited to welcome Rob to our team. His extensive experience and distinguished career in global capital markets will be a tremendous asset to Roberts & Ryan. Rob is committed to our social mission of supporting Veterans and their families; his capital markets experience will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our objectives of both providing excellent service to our customers — and equally important — serving those who have served. We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Rob's caliber join our team to help us get to the next level."

Mr. Gelnaw graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Upon graduation, Mr. Gelnaw completed his Master of Business Administration in Finance at New York University. Mr. Gelnaw is currently a member of the New York-based Credit Review Committee and Senior Executive Committee.

About Roberts and Ryan Investments, Inc.

Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer with execution capabilities in the capital markets, equities and fixed-income trading. The firm was founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

With over one million dollars in committed donations, Roberts & Ryan is active in donating to charitable foundations that make significant positive impacts in the lives of Veterans and their families, primarily focusing on general wellness, mental health and career transition.

