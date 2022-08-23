JumpCloud Named a Finalist in the 2022 SaaS Awards

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. announced it is a finalist in the SaaS Awards Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Small Business / SMB) category. Presented by the Cloud Awards, the Best Security Innovation in the 2022 SaaS Awards honors companies that offer an innovative approach to security for any SaaS solution aimed at small to medium sized enterprises.



“Being a finalist in a highly competitive year for the SaaS Awards is a special honor. It shows how JumpCloud is gaining awareness and being adopted by security and IT teams wanting to provide secure access and authentication,” said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief strategy officer, JumpCloud. “We provide a path for businesses to move away from bespoke point solutions to an Open Directory Platform, which reduces the risk of gaps and allows for a holistic security posture. This is especially important for small and medium-sized enterprises where resources are often limited.”

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond.

“This year the SaaS Awards received a very strong shortlist,” said James Williams, head of operations, SaaS Awards. “All chosen finalists demonstrated a remarkable commitment to innovation. JumpCloud is a worthy finalist of the SaaS Awards as its SaaS solution takes the industry a step forward. It was a pleasant surprise to see so many innovative solutions in the shortlist, but JumpCloud proved to the judging panel it was a clear choice to make it to the next stage, with every possibility of being selected as the ultimate category winner.”

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist and all finalists here .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Open Directory Platform™ helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen™ by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.