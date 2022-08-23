AutoScheduler to Present at CSCMP Edge 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces it will be presenting and exhibiting at the annual CSCMP Conference in September 2022. Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler will present with Ron Sweet, Customer Supply Chain Senior Manager, Kimberly-Clark, “Smarter & Faster: Your WMS on Steroids with Decision Support,” on September 19, 2022, from 4:00 – 5:00 PM.



At CSCMP, AutoScheduler’s Smarter & Faster: Your WMS on Steroids with Decision Support will cover real-world examples of how WMS decision support systems can optimize warehouse operations and help the WMS make better decisions. Attendees to the presentation will learn:

What a WMS is good at doing and what it is not

How constraints and schedules complicate warehouse planning

Activities that are improved within the warehouse

What is the perfect operational plan

“Many distribution sites and warehouses struggle to manage and plan their labor requirements while maximizing capacity and maintaining high fill rates,” said Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Our solution helps a Warehouse Management System (WMS) work smarter and faster by using AI and optimization to create perfect operational plans.”

As CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, Keith Moore focuses on bringing the future of technology into warehousing. He works with the top 10 Consumer Goods, Beverages, and Distribution companies to drive efficiencies and create value.

Ron Sweet has held a wide array of Supply Chain roles, including site manager for two large Distribution Centers, private fleet manager, and manager for production planning and deployment teams. He also led implementations of SAP Sales & Distribution, Demand Planning, Production Planning, and Deployment. Ron worked with Tom Moore, Founder of AutoScheduler, on the application design and implementation of the Supply Chain Innovation they’ll be presenting at the CSCMP EDGE conference this year.

CSCMP Edge 2022 will be held September 18 – 21, 2022, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, TN. In Booth #412, AutoScheduler will showcase its intelligent warehouse resource planning and optimization platform.

To request a meeting with AutoScheduler at the show, email sales@autoscheduler.ai .

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai .