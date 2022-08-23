EverWind Fuels and E.ON announce to partner on journey for Transatlantic Hydrogen Bridge between Canada and Europe

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverWind Fuels Company (“EverWind”), a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production founded by infrastructure veteran Trent Vichie, co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and E.ON Hydrogen GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of E.ON SE, agreed on a detailed Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to import green ammonia at scale to Germany beginning in 2025 from EverWind’s initial production facility in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia (the “Facility” or “Point Tupper”).

E.ON SE is one of Europe’s largest operators of energy networks and energy infrastructure and a provider of innovative customer solutions for 50 million customers.

Under the MoU, EverWind and E.ON intend to work towards an offtake agreement for up to 500,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia. Point Tupper is a multi-phase green hydrogen and ammonia production and export facility, which is in advanced stages of development and is expected to reach commercial operation in early 2025, the first in Atlantic Canada. EverWind is committed to working with E.ON and Germany to provide green energy and both parties look forward to this work as part of our process to secure offtake for Point Tupper, which is one of the few options globally positioned to deliver green ammonia by 2025.

The partnership supports the decarbonization of Canada and Europe and strengthens the security of green energy supply at a time when Europe needs to reduce its energy dependence on fossil fuels as quickly as possible. E.ON is committed to making green hydrogen accessible to the German small and medium sized businesses (“Mittelstand”), the heart of Germany’s economy. These small and medium sized companies account for the largest share of the country’s economic output and employ about 60 percent of all workers. Green hydrogen is an important lever to develop sustainable solutions, especially in industrial processes such as the production of steel, chemicals and food, as well as in mobility applications.

“The transformation of our industry continues. Therefore, I am pleased that E.ON and Uniper each have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the supply of green ammonia from 2025 on with the Canadian company EverWind Fuels. This is an important step not only to strengthen our bilateral economic relations, but also for a future-oriented and sustainable energy supply.” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

When asked about the potential impact of EverWind’s project in Nova Scotia, Premier Tim Houston said, “EverWind’s project supports our Provincial goals of decarbonization and green energy leadership. The development of EverWind’s Point Tupper site is incredibly encouraging as a regional green hydrogen hub for Eastern Canada, including new green hydrogen and ammonia production facilities. We are excited about the opportunities that green hydrogen and green ammonia projects provide for the Province, including new clean energy jobs, supporting Nova Scotia’s carbon emissions reduction targets, and establishing Nova Scotia as a global leader in the production of green hydrogen for domestic and export markets.”

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources underlined Canada’s important role in the global energy transition, saying, “Canada has enormous potential as a reliable supplier of energy in a net-zero world. Our government is committed to working with our allies to ensure Canadian resources ensure clean energy security at home and around the world.”

“This MoU is a direct result of close collaboration between Canada and Germany, backed by real support from our respective governments,” said Trent Vichie, CEO of EverWind Fuels. “This partnership is a win for Germany, a win for Canada and, in particular, a win for the people of Nova Scotia. We are on track to be the first green ammonia producer in Atlantic Canada, and the first to deliver on Canada’s commitment to becoming a global green fuels leader”.

Patrick Lammers, COO Costumer Solutions at E.ON SE, says: “Today is the start of the transatlantic hydrogen bridge. This way, we can bring the energy of the Canadian wind to Germany by ship. We are not just decarbonizing and diversifying our energy supply. We will create more energy security by cooperation between societies which share the same values and stand for democracy, the rule of law and a social market economy. This step is more urgent than ever. “

Gabriël Clemens, CEO of E.ON’s Green Gas division, commented, “The ‘Mittelstand’ is what makes the German economy a success. Together with the power of EverWind, we target to supply especially small and medium-sized companies – hidden champions with hundreds of thousands of jobs. And municipal institutions reaching millions of people. In doing so, we will close a gap in Germany and Europe. We are on the launching ramp of a fascinating journey.”

EverWind and E.ON announced the MoU in Halifax, Nova Scotia, ahead of today’s green hydrogen/green ammonia exhibition in Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and other industry and political leaders will attend. At the event, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck are expected to sign a joint Declaration of Intent to establish a Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance.

About the Benefits of the EverWind Point Tupper Clean Energy Project

Drives local and provincial economic development: Nova Scotia will experience immediate benefits through this project that will attract billions of dollars in new investment and create new jobs

Nova Scotia will experience immediate benefits through this project that will attract billions of dollars in new investment and create new jobs Unlocks Nova Scotia’s potential as a renewable energy leader: This project will deliver on the immense opportunity green hydrogen represents for achieving the Province’s goal of being a leading green energy producer

This project will deliver on the immense opportunity green hydrogen represents for achieving the Province’s goal of being a leading green energy producer Demonstrates benefits of Canadian-German partnership : The MoU is a direct result of productive bilateral agreements between Canada and German on clean energy

: The MoU is a direct result of productive bilateral agreements between Canada and German on clean energy Kickstarts global green hydrogen economy : Production of green hydrogen in Nova Scotia and offtake of green ammonia to Germany enables development of local and global green economies

: Production of green hydrogen in Nova Scotia and offtake of green ammonia to Germany enables development of local and global green economies Supports global energy security : Provides a viable energy transition solution for Germany to reduce reliance on Russia

: Provides a viable energy transition solution for Germany to reduce reliance on Russia Supports green energy transition in Europe: Provides E.ON access to secure and competitive supply of green ammonia to supply to its diversified customer base throughout Europe

About EverWind’s Point Tupper Facility

EverWind’s green ammonia facility is situated on an ideal site in Port Hawkesbury, benefiting from over $600 million of world-class infrastructure, including an existing ice-free deep-water port with two berths that are capable of accommodating the largest vessels in the world.

The Facility will produce green hydrogen and convert it into green ammonia using a mix of certified green power from the Nova Scotia grid and on-shore wind power, achieving total production of approximately one million tonnes per annum of green ammonia. Further phases of the facility will be powered by offshore wind, which enables production of over ten million tonnes per annum of green ammonia and will be serviced by EverWind’s existing marine infrastructure. To support the development of the Facility, EverWind has engaged a world-class group of partners including leading financial advisors, equipment suppliers, public and community engagement firms, and engineering firms.

Recognition of the Mi’kmaq & their Ancestral Territory

EverWind Fuels acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi’kma’ki. Our work shares a core principle practiced by the Mi’kmaq: environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with Mi’kmaw through consultation, engagement and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

About EverWind

EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage facilities, and associated transportation assets. EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. EverWind's executive team members have previously held CEO and C-Suite positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, utilities, terminals, and marine logistics companies. The team's prior investment experience totals more than $45 billion in capital projects spanning over 20 years.

For more information visit www.everwindfuels.com

About E.ON

The E.ON Group is one of Europe's largest operators of energy networks and energy infrastructure and a provider of innovative customer solutions for 50 million customers. Thus, it is decisively driving forward the energy transition in Europe and is committed to sustainability, climate protection, and the future of our planet.

E.ON SE is an publicly listed energy company with approximately 72,000 employees headquartered in Essen. The Group’s core business is divided into two operating segments: Energy Networks and Customer Solutions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by EverWind and E.ON, including statements concerning projected operations and production at the Facility and the benefits of the project. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, such as general economic and regulatory conditions, could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of EverWind or the project and those projected in the forward-looking statements contained in this release. EverWind and E.ON do not intend, and do not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.