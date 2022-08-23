Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- (PR Newswire) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (“Co-Diagnostics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CODX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Co-Diagnostics securities between May 12, 2022 and August 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/codx.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts to the market. On August 11, 2022, Co-Dx shocked investors when the Company issued a press release and filed a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company disclosed revenue of $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, down from $27.4 million during the prior year period, a decline of almost 82%. The Company primarily attributed the decrease to lower demand of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test. On this news, Co-Dx’s common stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 30.65%, to close at $4.48 per share on August 12, 2022.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Co-Diagnostics you have until October 17, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

