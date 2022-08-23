T STAMP INC (‘Trust Stamp’ or ‘The Company’) Statement regarding Form 8-K filing

Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID) announces that it has filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

As of August 23, 2022, the Company has cut approximately 12% of its employed and contractor workforce which is in addition to prior Q2 of 2022 and Q3 of 2022 reductions of approximately 8% through attrition and reorganizations, representing a $2.5 million annual saving in personnel costs. In addition, the reorganization is expected to result in non-personnel savings in excess of $0.5 million.

The optimization process will not impair the Company’s ability to serve its current clients or add new clients and is in part due to the ending of a labor-intensive pilot program, the maturing stage of its technologies, and the number of channel partnerships that the Company has in place or is negotiating.

These efficiencies are expected to reduce the Company’s operational burn for the ensuing twelve months to under $2.0 million, including a one-time restructuring charge of approximately $0.6 million.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp , is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

