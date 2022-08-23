The global Butylated Hydroxytoluene market is projected to grow from USD 230 million in 2022 to USD 301 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market by Grade, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774194/?utm_source=GNW

Technical grade BHT is mainly used in plastics, rubbers & elastomers, lubricating & specialty oils, industrial fats, oils & fatty acids, biodiesel fuel blends, linseed, soy & other plant-derived oils, and printing inks & coatings. Sasol Limited (South Africa) is the leading manufacturer of technical grade BHT globally.



Animal feed to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period.

BHT protects the fat-soluble vitamins and other nutrients against oxidative degradation and loss of active ingredients in animal feed. It is widely used as a poultry feed additive and helps reduce mortality in the chicken population exposed to the infectious ‘Newcastle’ disease virus.



North America to be the second-largest market for Butylated Hydroxytoluene

North America is the second-largest market for Butylated Hydroxytoluene, accounting for a share of 29.4%, in terms of value, in 2021. The region is a leading producer of chemicals, petrochemicals, food & beverages, plastics, and personal care, globally. High per capita income, high skilled workforce, huge customer base, and easy access to raw materials have propelled the industrial development of the region. This creates lucrative opportunities for chemicals, petrochemicals, food & beverages, plastics producers to establish manufacturing facilities. This, in turn, increases the demand for BHT in the region.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Department- Sales/Marketing – 46.7%, Production – 30.0%, CXOs – 23.3%

• By Designation- Managers – 55.7%, CXOs – 23.3%, Executives– 21.0%

• By Region- North America- 30%, Europe- 23%, Asia Pacific- 27%, and Rest of World - 20%

The Butylated Hydroxytoluene market comprises major manufacturers,

Namely, Sasol Limited (South Africa), LANXESS (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Oxiris Chemicals S.A. (Spain), Camlin Fine Science (India), Finoric LLC (US) and others. and others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Butylated Hydroxytoluene market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the Butylated Hydroxytoluene market based on grade (technical, food), End-Use Industry (plastic & rubber, food & beverage, animal feed, personal care, Others), and region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Butylated Hydroxytoluene market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest



approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will



help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position

their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market.

