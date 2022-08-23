The marine seats market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Marine Seats Market by Component, Ship Type, Seat Type, End User and Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05813060/?utm_source=GNW

High-speed boats often experience high shocks and require great suspension ability to maintain posture of its passengers.Using a 3D human body-boat seat interaction, naval architects are trying to analyze ideal isolation techniques that can reduce the shock impact.



This can be done using analytics to examine the collected data that would be extracted from the spring coefficient associated with the suspension system. Such experiences and examination can improve the R&D process and provide better ideas in the future.



Marine Seats for MILITARY Applications

Technological implementation in seats have enabled the development of varied marine seats to support different kinds of disaster-relief and combat missions.These marine seats are presently used in navy in most cases.



Advanced seats provide high suspension, long durability, and varied adjustment features in their upholstery and base, which provides comfort and suspension to users.These seats are used in powerboats, military boats, and coastguard boats.



The Maritime Safety and Rescue Society of Spain had advanced marine seats installed to provide more ease of functioning to users.

.



Commercial Ships: The largest segment of the marine seats market, by Ship Type

Commercial ships are used to carry commercial cargo or passengers. An increase in the number of passengers resorting to marine transportation and rise in demand for recreational boats is projected to lead to the growth of the commercial segment of the marine seats market across the globe.



Seat Cushions: The largest segment of the marine seatsmarket, by Component“

The seat covers and cushions used for the covering of the seat structure and for comfortable seating are included in the seat cushions segment.The seat cushions provide comfort for passengers and enhance the ergonomics of the ship.



Marine upholstery is majorly synthetic marine-grade vinyl; as per customer preference, leather upholstery could be used.



The seat cushions segment is estimated to be USD 472 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period



Germany: The largest contributingcountry in the Europeanmarine seatsmarket

The maritime industry is one of the largest industries in Germany and accounts for a substantial share of the country’s GDP.Germany is an export-oriented economy and depends on maritime transportation to export goods.



According to UNCTAD, more than 2,395 seagoing vessels are owned by Germany.The maritime industry in Germany develops and manufactures a wide range of complex seagoing vessels such as passenger ships, yachts, and vessels used by public authorities.



This industry also comprises medium-sized companies that export their products worldwide. The growth of the maritime industry in Germany has led to the increased development of naval vessels, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the marine seats market in this country.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• ByDesignation: CLevel–35%; Directors–25%;and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–25%; Europe–15%; AsiaPacific–45%; Middle East– 10%; and Rest of the World –5%



West Marine (US), Sun Marine (Netherlands), Recaro (Netherlands), Allsalts (Canada), and Shockwave (Canada) are the key players in the marine seats market.



Research Coverage

The study covers themarine seats marketacross various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based onSeat type, Ship Type, End User, Component, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall marine seatsmarketandits segments.This study is also expected to provide regionwise information aboutthe end use, and wherein marine seatsare used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

