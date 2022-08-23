Lane Renews Years-Long Partnership With etherFAX to Continue to Deliver Secure Messaging for Enterprise Organizations

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lane is pleased to announce its continued partnership of nearly four years with etherFAX. By extending this well-established partnership, enterprise organizations across a wide range of industries can continue to take advantage of secure and rapid document transmission with the world's largest fax network.

etherFAX's Secure Exchange Network (SEN) has more connected endpoints than any other fax service. Providing end-to-end encryption and hybrid-cloud technology, the exchange of sensitive and unstructured data is impenetrable and highly protected. In addition, etherFAX supports every major fax server, application, and fax-enabled device for universal advantage.

"Lane has always taken immense pride in our partnership with etherFAX, as it allows us to deliver superior messaging solutions with the support of the secure exchange network," Liz Maya, CEO of Lane, stated. "By renewing our partnership, enterprise organizations across a wide range of industries can continue to enjoy the benefits of some of the fastest, most secure faxing solutions available."

Lane's partnership with etherFAX continues to enable the 100% secure document transfer through SENx, which is built upon etherFAX's end-to-end encryption technology. Providing reliable and speedy transmission of high-resolution digital content, SENx ascertains the communication between two parties is decipherable while using ECIES to ensure the integrity of the cryptogram. In doing so, unique keying material is generated that seeds the encryption, with information being validated through signature and authentication mechanisms.

HIPPA- and PCI DSS-compliant, as well as HITRUST-certified, SENx never compromises on document integrity or security.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Lane and provide their customers with the most secure and reliable document delivery solution in the industry," said Quinn Corey, Director of Sales at etherFAX. "In addition to digital data and document exchange, etherFAX SEN enables enterprise organizations to optimize business processes, improve interoperability, and mitigate risk."

Lane's renewed partnership with etherFAX also allows Lane to continue to be a proud reseller of the etherFAX Remote Integration Service (ERIS). ERIS is completely scalable with simplified configuration and eliminates the need for outdated and expensive on-site fax servers that are difficult to maintain, set up, configure, and operate. As a stand-alone and fully customizable solution, ERIS can replace many local fax functions for businesses.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® offers a secure document delivery platform and suite of applications widely used across a broad range of industries to digitize workflows and optimize business processes. As a leading provider of hybrid-cloud fax solutions supporting healthcare enterprises, etherFAX securely transmits protected health information and high-resolution, color documents directly to applications and devices with end-to-end encryption and ultra-fast transmission speeds. With more than six million connected endpoints, etherFAX is the world's largest document exchange network, supporting every major fax server, application, and fax-enabled device. The etherFAX partner network continues to grow and evolve to strengthen platform-agnostic document delivery to and from fax providers, fax servers, EHRs, and Health Information Exchanges, etherFAX services operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2®-compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS-certified. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, call us at 877-384-9866, or email sales@etherfax.net.

About Lane

Lane is recognized globally as a leader in secure messaging communications and fax integration across a wide range of industries. Lane aims to exceed expectations by applying robust and tailored solutions that yield tangible results for their clients. With a strong track record of implementing systems across 50 countries, Lane's team possesses extensive knowledge and experience in developing solutions from the largest financial institutions to healthcare companies, as well as other public and private enterprises.

