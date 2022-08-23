HSG Advisors, the Kentucky Hospital Association, and King's Daughters Health to Present Educational Session at the SHSMD Connections Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSG Advisors, a national healthcare consulting firm, will present an educational session with the Kentucky Hospital Association and King's Daughters Health at the 2022 SHSMD Connections Conference on Monday, September 12. The program will offer insights on "Creating an Ambulatory and Physician Office Market Development Strategy" from three points of view: health system leadership, state hospital association leadership, and third-party healthcare consultancy.

With outpatient revenue on track to overtake inpatient revenues in the next few years, healthcare organizations must start preparing for this shift on an organizational level. This will require a fully developed strategy on how to measure and manage care provided in the ambulatory environment. The presenters, DJ Sullivan, Managing Director at HSG Advisors; Melanie Landrum, Vice President Data and Health Information Services at the Kentucky Hospital Association; and Katie Arnett, Vice President Chief Patient Experience Officer at King's Daughters Health, will dive into the core tenets of strategy development and their specific impact on the ambulatory market.

"Hospitals and health systems need to beware of 'analysis paralysis' as they identify key performance indicators to measure the success of their outpatient strategy development and execution," said Sullivan. "This factor, along with the ability for organizations to embrace strategic partnerships and facilitate collaboration, will significantly impact a healthcare organization's success in the ambulatory market."

During the presentation, attendees will discover how outpatient measurement and management have been developed across an entire state and at the individual facility level. They will review innovative data insights and analytics that health systems are using to support their ambulatory strategy development. Finally, attendees will learn about specific examples and tactics, including provider placement, patient access, and service capability development, to use in their own ambulatory market strategy.

For more information on the program or to register for the live or virtual SHSMD Connections Conference, visit the SHSMD website at shsmd.org/education/annualconference. For more information on creating a market development strategy for your health care organization, visit HSGadvisors.com.

HSG Advisors is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The practice empowers leaders to build differentiated health system strategies and high-performing employed physician networks by pairing data intelligence with experienced advice. The firm's comprehensive approach to leveraging market facts to inform healthcare strategies allows leaders to understand opportunities and deliver the right care to their communities. For more information about HSG, visit www.HSGAdvisors.com, LinkedIn, email info@hsgadvisors.com, or call (502) 814-1180.

