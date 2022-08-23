Elizabeth McKee Anderson Resigns from the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic

English Danish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 23, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that Elizabeth McKee Anderson has decided to step down from the board with immediate effect as she will accept a position with another company that may in the future conflict with her board position with Bavarian Nordic.

Ms. Anderson has served as member of the Board since 2017 and has chaired the Science, Technology and Investment Committee.

Gerard van Odijk, chair of the board said: “I would like to thank Liz for her great work on the board of Bavarian Nordic for the past five years. The board will consider the organization of our committees and composition in due time."

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is also approved in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com , Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 31 / 2022

Attachment