Annual Golf Tournament Helps Homeless in Northern Utah Achieve Goals of Sobriety, Employment and Housing

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank will help raise money to help the homeless reach goals of sobriety, employment and housing at the 2022 Ogden Rescue Mission Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 9, at Wolf Creek Resort in Eden, Utah. Hosted by the bank, all proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Ogden Rescue Mission, a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides housing, food, counseling and employment services for homeless persons in Northern Utah.



Since 2001, with the generous support of past participants, donors, sponsors, and friends, the tournament has raised $475,000 for the benefit of the Ogden Rescue Mission. This is enough money to provide 180,000 meals to the less fortunate in communities in Northern Utah.

“The golf tournament provides a fun way to raise money for critical services and resources for the Ogden Rescue Mission’s purpose,” said Trevor Morris, Director of Marketing at TAB Bank. “This year, we want to raise $35,000, our biggest yearly amount ever.”

Since 1964, the Ogden Rescue Mission has served the homeless and indigent by providing services that meet spiritual, physical, emotional, educational, social and mental wholeness needs. The Rescue Mission has two programs—the Return to Work program and the New Life program— helping men and women obtain stability through employment and learn methods to face life’s daily challenges.



The Rescue Mission provides Emergency Services that include overnight shelter, three daily meals, hygiene, a phone message board, Bible studies, faith-based recovery meetings, chapel services and more.

Individuals and companies can get involved and help meet the fundraising goals by sponsoring the event in the following ways:

Hole Sponsorships

Breakfast and Lunch Sponsorships

Tournament Foursomes



Those who provide $750 or more in cash or Silent Auction donations are recognized as sponsors and invited to participate in the tournament as a hole sponsor. If you would like to provide a donation or participate in tournament fundraising for the Rescue Mission, please contact Trevor Morris at trevor.morris@tabbank.com.

“We thank TAB Bank for bringing companies and the community together to support our life-changing services,” said Judy Doud, Director at the Ogden Rescue Mission. “We look forward to another great day on the golf course educating the community about our mission to end homelessness and restore lives.”

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

About the Ogden Rescue Mission

In 1964, the Ogden Rescue Mission began serving men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in Ogden and the outlying areas. The Mission began serving the homeless community with only 12 beds for men and 3 beds for women and children and has since expanded to serve 66 people nightly. The Mission has services to meet the immediate needs of our homeless friends (food, shelter, clothing, and more) as well as comprehensive, life-changing programs to provide a pathway off the streets through addiction recovery, Christian education, employment, housing, and restoration of relationships. To learn more visit OgdenRescueMission.org.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

