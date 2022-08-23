Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market size worth $ 8.99 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.92 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market ” By Peripheral Devices (Analog Devices, Digital Devices), By Packaging Type (8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace And Defense, Automotive), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market size was valued at USD 4.20 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.99 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.92% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market Overview

The recent emergence of wearable devices and other applications such as remote IoT endpoints is driving the growth of the Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market. In addition to this, surging demand for consumer electronics devices across the globe is further bolstering the market’s growth. The growth of smart homes and home automation have created a significant demand for consumer electronics devices worldwide. Moreover, wearable medical devices are further contributing to the growth of the global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market. With the rising prevalence of the aging population and the growing trend of remote healthcare, the demand for wearable medical devices across the globe.

One of the key factors that hinder the growth of the Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market is the frequent need to change or charge batteries. As more ultra-low-power microcontroller-enabled devices are adopted, more battery changes are required to keep all these devices working and connected. Furthermore, the low penetration of the ultra-low-power microcontrollers as compared to the other types of microcontrollers present in the market.

Key Developments

In October 2021, Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the introduction of a new Group within its 32-bit RA Family of microcontrollers (MCUs).

In February 2021, STMicroelectronics announced the launch of a new generation of extreme low-power “STM32U5* series”, microcontrollers with advanced performance and cybersecurity.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Microchip Technology, Texas Instruments, Renesas Electronic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Silicon Laboratories, Panasonic Corporation, ON Semiconductor, and Intel Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market On the basis of Peripheral Devices, Packaging Type, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Peripheral Devices Analog Devices Digital Devices

Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Packaging Type 8-bit 16-bit 32-bit

Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By End Use Industry Aerospace & Defense Automotive Servers and Data Centers Consumer Electronics Telecommunications Healthcare Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Others

Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



