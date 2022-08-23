Calyx Software Announces New Enhancements to Its Zip Point-of-Sale Platform

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx®, a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders announced today that it has enhanced Zip™, the company’s point-of-sale (POS) platform, with several new features that will further improve borrower/originator engagement.



Zip is an easy-to-use, point-of-sale platform that loan originators can deliver to prospective borrowers via a branded URL to capture and collect borrower information. Zip is included in Zenly and Path, Calyx’s cloud-based loan origination systems, and can be seamlessly integrated into Point and PointCentral. It allows borrowers to easily begin the loan application process online or using any mobile device. The dynamic Zip interview prompts borrowers with questions that apply to their unique situation and loan inquiry, which improves the borrower’s experience, and the quality of leads originators receive.

The new features include a Loan Summary document that is generated upon the submission of the borrower’s interview and sent to the originator. It summarizes key information, such as loan purpose, authorization to pull credit, and contact information. In addition, LO’s now have the ability to use ZIP to forward notification emails to one another. For example, if an LO is out of the office and cannot retrieve borrower documents, that LO’s items can be forwarded to a colleague, ensuring the loan process does not slow down.

“In today’s market with low inventory, high rates, and fewer prospects, brokers need to have the ability to not only capture leads but turn those leads into closed loans. Zip has been doing this for Calyx users, since its introduction four years ago, and currently has a remarkable 76% conversion rate,” said Essence Turner, Brand Marketing Manager for Calyx. “The latest enhancements to zipping provide a more personalized and customizable borrower experience and greater efficiencies for originators.”

For more information on Zip, visit https://www.calyxsoftware.com/products/zip

About Calyx

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate, and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, and channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com.

