The Moxie Exchange Appoints Jess Nava Chief Growth Officer

Fort Collins, CO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 22, 2022, Fort Collins, CO -- The Moxie Exchange, the leader in diversity and inclusion technology solutions, announced today a significant addition to its leadership team; Jess Nava joins the company as Chief Growth Officer. Nava will lead the growth strategy for the company including building the partner ecosystem and strategic alliances to accelerate Moxie’s growth and success. Nava joins the team with 20+ years of experience in direct sales, sales leadership and partner ecosystem leadership and will report directly to Maureen Berkner Boyt, Chief Executive Officer.

“I'm thrilled to be joining The Moxie Exchange, home of the Everyday Inclusion app. The need to drive inclusion in organizations is at an all-time high, and after seeing this technology and data insights, I can see closing a gap for so many companies that are struggling to support their teams in creating inclusive environments,” said Nava. “Being a woman in sales leadership in technology can be lonely; I turned to my Employee Resource Group at my last organization and found my voice in DEIB. In joining Moxie, I get to marry my strategic business development and channel partnership acumen with my DEIB experience to help achieve Moxie’s vision of inclusive workplaces for all.”

“Having Jess join the leadership team at Moxie feels like a full circle moment. She was a member of Moxie’s peer mentoring program over a decade ago, and I’ve been staying in touch as I’ve watched her career and leadership trajectory. When the time came to find the person to help us scale globally, Jess was first on my list,” said Berkner Boyt. “She’s uniquely qualified to lead our growth strategy, with a background in sales, leadership and partnerships that make her an instrumental addition to our team.”

Nava brings experience in business development in tech, working both with multinational groups and start-ups. She most recently served as the Global Head of Employee & Brand Experience Partner Ecosystems, Strategy Consulting Firms and the Latin America Partner Ecosystems at Qualtrics. She also served as Global Chair of the Qualtrics Women’s Leadership Development ERG. Prior to that, Nava was a senior business development leader at FLTG and IPLogic. Nava is a Board Member at Drexel University Alumni Association.

About The Moxie Exchange

Moxie develops solutions that support inclusive values, create daily behavior change and embed inclusion in corporate culture. The Moxie product suite covers the lifecycle of diversity and inclusion from recruiting to daily interactions, designed and delivered for everyone from executive leadership to the newest hire. Everyday Inclusion’s people-powered predictive data takes the guesswork out of what D&I resources are needed. Several chief diversity officers have called Everyday Inclusion “the future of D&I.” Moxie is a Certified Women’s Business Enterprise.

Learn more at themoxieexchange.com

