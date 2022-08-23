New Autobiography IN SPITE OF Relates How One Man’s Perseverance Led To Thriving Family Business

Charleston, SC, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Benson Johnson started his business as a one-man operation in his spare bedroom with just a phone, a manual typewriter, and an answering machine, he had a dream…a dream shared by many Americans, to rise up and achieve financial independence. But Johnson’s story doesn’t begin in Detroit. It begins nearly two hundred years ago when Johnson’s great, great, great grandmother and her twin sister were brought to America in shackles. Taken from their home in West Africa and enslaved in a new world, these two women persevered against all odds, and their inspiring story of survival made a lasting impression on Johnson. And when Johnson was charged with the role of carrying on the family tradition of storytelling by his cousin, a modern-day griot, he knew it was time to share his family’s history, and thus began his venture into storytelling.

In his new autobiography, In Spite Of, Johnson narrates his life story, from his humble roots in a Detroit ghetto to successful business owner to his observations of the world today. Funded by a $2,000 income tax refund over 40 years ago, Johnson took a risk, but his determination and love of capitalism didn’t allow for failure. And it paid off. As the owner of a thriving family business, Johnson has had the privilege of paying it forward by employing more than a dozen of his extended family and friends and couldn’t be happier. His inspiring life story illustrates how, despite one’s beginnings, a person can overcome poverty in a capitalistic nation with a little intelligence and a lot of grit.

In Spite Of is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Benson Johnson holds a BA in business administration from Wayne State University. A former sales representative for IBM and ITEK, he left corporate life to start his own business and has been a small business owner based in Detroit for over 40 years. He currently lives in the Phoenix with his wife Nerassia, where he still oversees business operations. In Spite Of is his first book.

