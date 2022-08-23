Bedsore.Law™ Taps Veteran Litigator Joe Musso to Lead Expansion Into DC, MD and VA.

BALTIMORE, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joe Musso is an accomplished trial lawyer with 24 years of experience holding nursing homes accountable. He has collected millions of dollars for the victims of nursing home abuse and neglect. He routinely speaks throughout the country to lawyers, families, ombudsman, state and county agencies and advocacy groups on how to prevent nursing home abuse and neglect. He has testified before state legislatures on the need for staffing requirements in nursing homes. He has co-counseled with attorneys throughout the country in the prosecution of their nursing home abuse lawsuits. He teaches and lectures on how to properly handle nursing home abuse claims. Simply put, Joe does it all.

Joe is the current Treasurer of the DC Trial Lawyers Association, and is a member of the National Consumer Voice, the largest consumer advocacy group in America dedicated to improving the lives of nursing home residents. Joe is a long-standing member of the American Association of Justice (AAJ) Nursing Home Litigation Group and currently serves as Chair of the Mentorship Committee. He is the past Chair of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Long Term Care Litigation Section.

Joe lives in Ashburn, Virginia with his wife Kim. He has two kids, Daniel and Maddie along with their Rottweiler Charlotte. Joe is an active member of Christian Fellowship Church in Ashburn, Virginia, where he is a leader in their Men's Ministry.

We are proud to add such an accomplished trial attorney and human being to the team.

With Joe's addition, Bedsore.Law™ has opened new offices in Baltimore, MD and the District of Columbia. See our new locations here.

Bedsore.Law™ is the nation's first bedsore specialty litigation firm. With offices throughout the United States, we are the largest bedsore litigation firm in the U.S. If you or your loved one suffered from bedsores in a nursing home, call us.

See Joe Musso's Bio for more information. Contact Bedsore.Law™ at info@bedsore.law today for a free consultation.

