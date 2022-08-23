Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter Results for 2022

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) will publish its second quarter results for 2022 on Wednesday, 31 August, at 08:00 CEST. A live audiocast will take place the same day at 10:00 CEST.



There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation, and written questions can be submitted through the audiocast solution.

To join the live audiocast, follow the link below. Please note that a recorded version will be available shortly after the presentation by using the same link.

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NDQ1NDFlMGMtNWM3ZC00MzhjLTg5YzAtNGY4M2Y3ZTNlZjE4%40thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22%3A%2265f51067-7d65-4aa9-b996-4cc43a0d7111%22%2C%22Oid%22%3A%22564fb45b-e0eb-4105-8cee-b6bcdb2a390c%22%2C%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3Atrue%2C%22role%22%3A%22a%22%7D&btype=a&role=a





For further queries contact:

CEO, Finn Atle Hamre at +47 928 35 991



