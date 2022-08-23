U.S. Venture Launches National Sustainability- and Mobility-Focused Accelerator in Appleton

Appleton, Wisconsin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPLETON, Wis. – Today U.S. Venture and gener8tor announce the launch of an investment accelerator program for startups focused on sustainability and mobility in Appleton. The U.S. Venture Mobility and Sustainability Investment Accelerator, powered by gener8tor, will provide investment, support, mentorship and access to in-state and out-of-state capital for early-stage small businesses and startups across the United States and Canada.

Startups and small businesses that are selected for the accelerator program will each receive $100,000 investments from U.S. Venture through gener8tor’s venture fund. Founders and startups selected for the accelerator will be required to relocate to Appleton for the duration of the program. Applications are now being accepted through Jan. 9, 2023.

"Our spirit of innovation fuels our purpose of finding a better way, and we are excited to partner with gener8tor on the U.S. Venture Mobility and Sustainability Accelerator,” said President and CEO of U.S. Venture, John Schmidt. “This program lays the groundwork for success for entrepreneurs and innovators, and ultimately, enriches our communities by bringing new businesses and progressive thinkers to our area. The project aligns with U.S. Venture’s commitment to sustainability and is a strong reflection of our core values and entrepreneurial spirit - taking risks, cultivating ideas, and pushing boundaries to positively impact our future.”

U.S. Venture’s purpose of finding a better way is at the heart of its company culture. With a vision to be the very best provider of transportation products, sustainability solutions, and insight driving the world forward, the U.S. Venture Investment Accelerator program will mirror this commitment.

“U.S. Venture is illustrating its commitment to building Wisconsin’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by attracting the best and brightest founders to Appleton,” said gener8tor Co-founders Joe Kirgues and Troy Vosseller. “We look forward to leveraging access to capital along with access to our network of experienced mentors, technologists, and industry experts to make central Wisconsin a hub for mobility and sustainability innovation for years to come.”

All interested startup companies in Appleton or those that are willing to relocate to the area are encouraged to apply to the program by Jan. 9, 2023.

###

About gener8tor

gener8tor is a venture firm and national accelerator network that supports startups, founders, workers, employers, artists and musicians across race, place and gender. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities and nonprofits to operate programs in more than 35 communities across 20 states and two countries. Fast Company named gener8tor one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021 and 2022.

About U.S. Venture

For over 70 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of traditional and renewable energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Oil, U.S. AutoForce, Max Finkelstein, LLC, U.S. Gain, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, U.S. Petroleum Equipment, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

How accelerators help state and regional economies:

Accelerators improve regional entrepreneurial ecosystems by increasing financing activity for accelerator participants, but also for small businesses in those regions not participating in the accelerator.

Accelerators also help startups survive and thrive by reducing the business failure rate by more than 85 percent.

The venture capital that accelerators attract to regions has historically led to broad employment growth.

gener8tor aims to extend these results in Appleton through its track record of accelerating hundreds of companies that have created approximately 8,000 jobs and gone on to raise $1.2 billion in follow-on financing or through exit events.

U.S. VENTURE MEDIA CONTACT

Mercedes Bereza

mbereza@usventure.com

Vice President, Marketing

gener8tor MEDIA CONTACT

Kinsey Lindstrom

kinsey@gener8tor.com

Director, Communications and Public Relations

Attachment