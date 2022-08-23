Innopshere Ventures Hires Accomplished COO

Fort Collins, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere Ventures has announced that Tim Jones has been appointed new COO of the company. An experienced business leader, Jones will succeed Scott Sampl and assume responsibilities on Sept 1, 2022, as Sampl begins his retirement journey.



Jones is a General Partner at ICI Fund ( Information, Community, Intelligence.) an early-stage venture fund investing in Israeli startups including those focused on climate and water quality improvement. The Fund partners with Innosphere Ventures, Colorado’s leading technology incubator to commercialize the technology in the US. Jones is also a Principal within Innosphere Ventures Fund II where he leads the diligence process. He also leads the Research Associate team, providing insights into client companies.



“Tim has been with Innosphere since 2019. He has gone above and beyond to understand the culture and mission of what we bring to the table and I believe he does an excellent job emulating that. As Innosphere enters into a new phase of growth, expanding our support across the mountain plains region, Tim’s financial experience, coupled with his commercial experience will be critical for us. We are beyond excited for this transition,” said current COO, Scott Sampl.



Jones also serves on the Cleantech screening committee at the Rockies Venture Club (RVC). Previously, Tim held a variety of positions with General Electric (GE) focused on the Energy space as well as serving in the US Navy as a nuclear power trained submarine officer.

“Tim is the perfect fit for the Innosphere COO role having private sector, investor, venture capital, and startup expertise. I am very excited to be partnering with Tim to continue to build out Innosphere’s program over the coming years,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO.



Jones holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Rochester, MS in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from the Graduate School of Business at the University of Rochester.

About Innosphere Ventures: Innosphere Ventures accelerates the success of science and technology-based startups through its unique accelerator and commercialization programs, specialized laboratory facilities, and venture capital fund. Innosphere has supported founders and CEOs building high-tech companies for 24 years and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a strong mission to grow the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. https://innosphereventures.org/



