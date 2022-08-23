GROWTH MINDED LEADERSHIP GROUP ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF BUSINESS-ALIGNED COACHING AND LEADER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Minded Leadership Group, a consultancy offering highly targeted leadership development for growth-minded professionals to achieve transformational moments, today announced the launch of its business-aligned coaching and leader development programs. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, Growth Minded Leadership Group seeks to serve successful leaders who are hungry for continued growth and who seek to make a greater impact on the people and environment around them.

“We are at a pivotal time, nationally and globally where people are renewing their focus on purpose and what fulfillment at work means for them,” said Amy Clark, founder, executive coach, and soon-to-be-published author. “Employers must do the same – developing and communicating a compelling value prop, re-assessing what leadership and work environments will drive the best outcomes. The time is right for targeted and measurable coaching.”

Under Ms. Clark’s leadership, Growth Minded Leadership Group offers multiple pathways to growth: growing yourself, growing your team, and growing your organization.

One-on-one coaching for executives and mid-level leaders to grow themselves by thinking about what's next and identifying actionable steps to get there.

Team coaching prepares leaders of new and existing teams to build trust as they undergo change, seek greater effectiveness, or pursue broader organizational impact, together.

Visionary leadership coaching equips leaders to grow the business by mobilizing an organization to achieve a shared objective.

Using a variety of tools and proprietary exercises, Growth Minded Leadership Group enables clients to be more intentional in their decisions, see new possibilities, break through barriers, and lift themselves and others to greatness. Stakeholder feedback is integral to the process, as are customized assessments and candid coaching sessions.

Ms. Clark continued, “If there is one thing I have learned in my career as an HR executive, it is that leaders realize lasting change by embracing courage, humility, and discipline. That is exactly what we experience as partners to clients who are all in to move forward to craft their vision and create their future. Our clients are adaptable, curious, self-aware, and eager to continuously and consciously reset their minds to identify what they can do today to be even better tomorrow.”

Ms. Clark’s upcoming book, Growth Point: Discover Your Playlist for What You Can Do Today to Be Even Better Tomorrow, will be released this fall. The book details her vision for stepping into one’s power to nurture growth and bring greater contribution to the world. The breakthrough of recognizing how we can be better occurs when we find our #growthpoint. Growth Point will be available in paperback and e-book.

About Growth Minded Leadership Group

Growth Minded Leadership Group is a consultancy offering highly targeted leadership development for growth-minded professionals to achieve transformational moments. With business-aligned coaching and leadership development programs for individuals, teams, and organizations, Growth Minded Leadership Group applies a variety of tools and exercises from Marshall Goldsmith’s Stakeholder Centered Coaching Model, to The Five Behaviors, Prosci Change Practices, DiSC models, and more to customize coaching for clients seeking to understand what they can do today to be better leaders tomorrow. Founder and CEO Amy Clark brings a special point of view to leadership coaching through her soon-to-be-published book. For more information, go to www.growthmindedleadership.com.

