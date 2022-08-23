WoundSource Recognizes 21-Day Miracle Dressing Wound Care System as Product of the Week

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle Dressing Wound Care System 21-Day Stay-in-Place Dressing has been named Wound Care Product of the Week by WoundSource, "the world's definitive source for wound care and product information."

Miracle Dressing™ Wound Care System is the only 21-day stay-in-place dressing. Wound prevention, monitoring, cleaning and topical applications can all be completed without dressing removal. This saves nursing time and reduces patient distress from frequent dressing changes.

The system includes Natural Marine Extract™, the ingredients of which are known to promote faster healing of the skin and better wound healing results.

The Wound Healing Society spotlighted the importance of dressings that can stay in place for an extended time, especially due to extended stays caused by COVID mitigation. They recommend utilizing dressings that decrease the intensity of wound care by avoiding the use of dressings that must be changed daily. This would allow over-stressed health care staff to reach more patients in an adequate time frame.

The Miracle Dressing System can be used for:

Preventive care for pressure injuries (bed sores)

Stage 1 and Stage 2 pressure injuries

Skin tears and cuts

Avulsions and abrasions

Replacing external sutures after deep tissue closure (cesarean, plastic, superficial MOHS and excision cancer, orthopedic, cosmetic) and post-op

First, Second and Superficial Third Degree burns

Bruises and preventive care to stop new bruises in atrophic vulnerable skin

Prosthetic pressure injury prevention and wound healing

All bullous diseases, especially Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), pemphigoid, pemphigus

About Marine Biology & Environmental Technologies (MBET) and MBET Health

MBET is recognized for their skin revitalization and wound care products as well as kelp reforestation and other international environmental projects.

MBET Health is a solutions-oriented technology company focused on solving one of the most important and intransient problems facing the world of medicine: preventing and healing wounds.

MBET Health was founded by Dr. Eric Lewis, a practicing dermatologist, surgeon and scientific researcher based in Beverly Hills, CA. The MBET Health management team includes medical and surgical doctors from a multitude of disciplines, pharmacists and marine biologists.

Beginning in 2001, their founders researched a multitude of marine compounds reported to have human health benefits. As a result of their extensive studies and tests, several compounds and systems specifically designed for rejuvenation and effective repair of damaged skin have been patented (or patent-pending). The mechanisms of action of their system's ingredients are designed to heal intractable wounds and strengthen weak, vulnerable skin to minimize the probability of breakdown.

The MBET Health website provides a destination for all wound care providers, nursing staff and senior management to see for themselves the convincing before and after photos and to learn details about proper product application and dressing maintenance.

