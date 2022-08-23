Aligned on Clean Energy: Membertou and Paq’tnkek Sign MoU with EverWind

MEMBERTOU, N.S, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an act of partnership, two memorandums of understanding (“MoUs”, each an “MoU”) were signed between renewable energy leader, EverWind Fuels Company (“EverWind”) and two Mi’kmaq corporations in Nova Scotia: Membertou Development Corporation (“Membertou”) and Paq’tnkek’s Bayside Development Corporation (“Paq’tnkek”).

EverWind is a private green hydrogen and ammonia developer based in Nova Scotia, with a green hydrogen and ammonia project in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia (the “Project”). Its mission supports the green energy transition and strengthens Nova Scotia’s position in reaching net zero emissions. Using cutting edge renewable technology, the Project’s initial phases total an estimated USD $6 billion in capital expenditures and will reduce dependence on fossil fuels and create a sustainable clean energy source for Nova Scotians and the world.

Aligned in value with EverWind, Membertou and Paq’tnkek are supportive of the Project and are looking at further opportunities to support EverWind to ensure a strong transition to clean energy. In Mi’kmaq culture, there is a guiding principle that trusts each person to consider their actions for the next seven generations. As historical and modern stewards of the land, the Mi’kmaq communities are pleased to see this exciting project so close to home.

Chief Terry Paul, CEO of Membertou, says that EverWind’s potential to change the landscape of how we view and access energy for the next seven generations is crucial. “In Membertou, we want to be part of the solution. Securing clean energy for generations to come is both a strong moral decision, and one that supports economic reconciliation through a meaningful partnership with EverWind,” remarks Chief Paul.

“Paq’tnkek is the closest Mi’kmaq community to the proposed wind development for EverWind’s green hydrogen project, and by partnering as owners it allows us to meet our goals of securing our economic independence and energy sovereignty[CM1] ,” said Rose Paul, CEO of Bayside Development in Paq’tnkek.

She explained how the project shows the power of bringing together Mi’kmaq traditional knowledge with the world’s leading companies like EverWind. “As Mi’kmaw, we understand the importance of helping lead the way in the green hydrogen industry given its importance to the environment. Our involvement aligns with our role as the traditional stewards of the land, deliver impactful employment within our community, and further develop our people as business leaders of the future. Since the inception of the project, EverWind has included the Mi’kmaq in development, ensuring its alignment with both two-eyed seeing approaches, and the project economics. We support EverWind’s approach. True partnerships like this are embodiment of what is meant by economic reconciliation,” says Paul.

EverWind founder and CEO, Trent Vichie says that working in partnership with the Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia has been part of his vision for the Project from the beginning. “With full respect that our Project will operate and call home the unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq people, we are committed to learning stewardship practices, and sharing opportunities for investment with our Mi’kmaq partners,” says Vichie.

Geographically positioned in Nova Scotia, EverWind plans to leverage the strength of the Province’s wind power to generate clean hydrogen and ammonia. The power generated will support Nova Scotians, and will also have the capacity to provide clean energy to countries across the world.

Recognition of the Mi’kmaq & their Ancestral Territory

EverWind Fuels acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi’kma’ki. Our work shares a core principle practiced by the Mi’kmaq: environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with Mi’kmaw through consultation, engagement and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

For more information, please visit: www.everwindfuels.com

