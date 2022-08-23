Freeze Dried Pet Food Market to Surpass US$ 27.8 Bn by 2032 Rising Trend of Pet Humanization | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global freeze dried pet food market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.3% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 27.8 Bn by 2032.



Pet humanization is a key trend driving force in the growth of pet food items purchased by pet owners over the last half-decade. In the freeze dried dog food business, the transition from pet ownership to pet parenting has been critical in defining the trend.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), there will be more than 85 million households with one or more pets in the U.S. in 2022 with the majority of them being dogs. Furthermore, growing attachment between pets and their owners has encouraged consumers to spend more on pet food. Pet owners are more concerned about their pets' health and are opting for freeze-dried diets. Animals benefit from such diets because they are high in nutrition.

Currently, pet owners are looking for more than just basic nutrients for their pets; they are also looking for foods that have special health benefits. Furthermore, as pet humanization increases, dog owners are more inclined to spend more on their pets' food and provide a wider variety of pet meals, including freeze-dried food. As a result of the growing trend of pet humanization, demand for freeze-dried dog food is expected to gain traction over the assessment period.

Key Takeaways:

Based on pet type, the dog segment is expected to account for over 50% of the total market share over the forecast period.

In terms of nature, demand for organic freeze-dried pet food is slated to gain traction at a considerable pace.

Animal derived freeze dried pet food is expected to hold a market share of over 40% in the forecast period

Sales of freeze-dried pet food in the U.S. will increase at a 3.3% CAGR over the assessment period.

Demand for freeze-dried pet food in Germany will grow at a 2.7% CAGR through 2032.

The North America freeze dried pet food market is expected to witness growth at a 5.9% during the forecast period.

“Rising advertising and endorsements by celebrities of pet health is likely to drive up demand and sales of freeze-dried pet food,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global freeze-dried pet food market are investing in research and development to launch innovative and vegan freeze-dried food options. They are also investing in promotional strategies on social media channels to improve sales.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Freeze Dried Pet Food market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on pet type (cat (kitten and senior) and dog (puppy, adult and senior) and others), nature (organic and conventional), source (animal derived, plant derived and insect derived), process type (100% freeze-dried and partly freeze-dried), sales channel (offline sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, pet stores, convenience store and other sales channel) and online sales channel (company website and e-commerce platform)), across seven major regions of the world.

Freeze Dried Pet Food Market by Category

By Pet Type:

Cat Kitten Senior

Dog Puppy Adult Senior

Others

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Source:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

Insect Derived





By Process Type:

100% freeze-dried

Partly freeze-dried

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Pet Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

