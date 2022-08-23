The Increasing Use Of Mobile Devices And The Penetration Of The Internet Is Steering The Growth Of The Live Streaming Market As Per The Business Research Company's Live Streaming Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the live streaming market, the increase in penetration of mobile devices and internet users is expected to propel the growth of the live streaming market. The usage of mobile phones and the internet is gradually increasing along with the frequency of online activities such as video calling, live music streaming, and various live shows. According to the telecom regulatory authority of India, the broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 1.57% from 687.44 million at the end of Mar-20 to 698.23 million at the end of Jun-20. Therefore, the increase in the penetration of mobile devices and internet users is driving the growth of the live streaming market.



Request for a sample of the global live streaming market report

The global live streaming market size is expected to grow from $1.03 billion in 2021 to $1.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The global live streaming market growth is expected to reach $2.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.5%.

Recent developments that usually include various innovations and new product launches are shaping the live streaming market. For instance, in 2020, US-based shoppable video platform company Clicktivated announced the launch of its new live streaming shoppable video technology. This platform mainly focuses on two sectors, which include brands that live stream videos and viewers who can click directly on an image and shop individual products on-screen as they continue to watch a show.

Major players in the live streaming market are AfreecaTV Co. Ltd., Amazon, Boxcast, Dacast, Empire Video Productions LLC, Facebook Inc., Flux Broadcast, Google LLC, Huya Inc., IBM Corporation, Instagram Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Periscope, Pluto Inc., and Twitch Interactive Inc.

The global live streaming industry analysis is segmented by component into platform, service; by model into Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C); by end-user into media and entertainment, education, esports, events, government, retail.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the live streaming market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global live streaming market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global live streaming market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Live Streaming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide live streaming market overviews, market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, live streaming market segments and geographies, live streaming market trends, live streaming market drivers, live streaming market restraints, live streaming market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Retail And E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Video Streaming Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Streaming Type( Live Streaming, Video-On-Demand Streaming), By Component( Solutions, Services), By Deployment( Cloud, On-Premise), By Vertical( Media And Entertainment, BFSI, Academia And Education, Healthcare, Government, Other Verticals) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2022 – By Device Type (Smartphones, Smart TV's, Laptops, Desktops And Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Box), By Revenue Source (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD), By User Type (Commercial, Personal), By End User (E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Education And Training, IT And Telecom, Health And Fitness) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.