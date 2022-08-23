Allied Market Research Predicts Anti-Aging Services Market Expected to Reach $22.17 Billion by 2031

Portland, OR, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global anti-aging services market was estimated at $12.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $22.17 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $12.30 Billion Market Size in 203 $22.17 Billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Type, Gender, Application, Service Provider, and Region. Drivers Rise in adoption of non-invasive aesthetic procedures by the geriatric population Effectiveness of the services Opportunities Growing awareness about the methods Rise in disposable income among individuals Restraints High cost of anti-aging services and certain risks associated with the procedures

Covid-19 Scenario-

Implementation of lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in decline in number of patient visits for anti-aging services, which had a negative impact on the market.

Furthermore, the cancellation of non-emergency aesthetic procedures such as dermal filler, botulinum toxin, chemical peels, and facial rejuvenation impeded the growth even more. Especially, decreased disposable income among individuals restrained the growth. However, the market has already started getting back on track.

The global anti-aging services market is analyzed across type, gender, application, service proviDER, AND REGION. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the Botulinum Toxin segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The dermal fillers segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The chemical peels segment is also assessed in the report.

Based on gender, the female segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. The male segment is also analyzed in the report.

Based on application area, the fine line and wrinkle segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The aged hand and sagging skin segments are also covered in the report.

Based on region, the global anti-aging services market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global anti-aging services market report include Aesthetic Solutions Inc., Cutis Dermatology, Elan aesthetics Inc., Anti-Aging Medical & Laser Clinic, Estique clinic, Evolus, Anti-aging Toronto clinic, Glow Anti-Aging Clinic, Hairline International Hair & Skin Clinic, Oliva Skin and hair clinic, Dermamagnetica Clinic, Pure Luxe, Pure Luxe Medica, Sinclair Pharma, Venus treatment, Viva Aesthetic Clinic, and Clinical Skincare. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

