Integra LifeSciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

On September 7, 2022, Jan De Witte, chief executive officer will present at the Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA at 8:35am ET.

On September 12, 2022, Carrie Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY at 11:05am ET.

Webcast information can be found on the Company’s website at Investor Relations .

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox® , MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen® , NeuraWrap™ , PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com