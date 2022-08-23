Accruent Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for U.S. SaaS Healthcare Maintenance and Facility Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to unify the built environment, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. SaaS Healthcare Maintenance and Facility Management Application 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48168122, June 2022). The report evaluates a combination of Accruent products available to the healthcare industry: TMS for maintenance and work order management, EMS for room and resource scheduling, Meridian for management of technical documentation, Lucernex for lease administration and accounting, and vx Observe for remote monitoring, alarms management and predictive maintenance for facility systems and assets.



Accruent was one of only three vendors named to the Leaders category.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, “Accruent works with 800+ healthcare customers across 191,000 facilities, many of which are hospitals, showing its ability to scale and meet industry needs.”

The report added, “Accruent, through its leadership, has taken clear steps to establish itself as a domain thought leader in getting healthcare to shift from break/fix to life-cycle management approaches.”

“Our healthcare customers are truly partners that have shared their expertise with us and helped us to deliver solutions that benefit the healthcare community as a whole,” notes Al Gresch, Accruent’s Vice President of Healthcare Strategy. “The challenges that we have all faced during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how important it is for healthcare entities to share their expertise across the community as a whole.”

About Accruent

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of solutions for unifying the built environment — spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, and European headquarters in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Accruent serves over 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries worldwide.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Contact Info:

Barbara Ellis

barbara.ellis@accruent.com