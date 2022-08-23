TELUS Health MyPet offers virtual care visits with qualified veterinarians

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS Health launched TELUS Health MyPet , a new virtual veterinary care service app, bringing dog and cat owners in British Columbia peace of mind knowing a provincially-licensed vet is available virtually. TELUS Health MyPet vets provide care for anything from nutritional management and parasite control to behavioural challenges, and can prescribe certain medications.



Developed on the heels of the fastest growing, highest customer rated virtual care service TELUS Health MyCare, TELUS Health MyPet is designed with the support of veterinarians to reduce the number of non-urgent visits to emergency clinics, and to ensure pet owners who live in remote areas, or whose pets don’t travel well in vehicles, still have access to care.

“We believe that patient-centric, high-quality virtual care should be available to all members of our family, including our beloved dogs and cats,” said Juggy Sihota, Vice-president, Consumer Health, TELUS Health. “The launch of TELUS Health MyPet is a significant milestone in our journey to leverage our world-leading technology to not only empower Canadians to take an active role in their own health and that of their loved ones, but also to support veterinarians with the ever growing demand for pet care.”

According to a 2021 Ontario Veterinary Medical Association (OVMA) survey of pet owners, nearly 75 per cent of telemedicine appointments can be treated solely through virtual care, without a trip to the clinic. While it doesn't replace in-person physical exams, vaccinations or tests, TELUS Health MyPet can support pet owners in British Columbia with preventative healthcare and non-urgent medical interventions. The app is free to download for iOS and Android smartphones. Each consultation with a veterinarian costs $95, and for a limited time, consultations are 20 per cent off at $76. TELUS Health MyPet will expand to other provinces in the coming months.

“A service like TELUS Health MyPet is a fantastic tool for pet parents to avoid long wait times at some vet clinics, and to avoid some of the extra expenses and stresses associated with in-person care for non-emergency situations. TELUS Health MyPet consultation notes can be accessed within the app and medical records can be shared with regular family veterinarians to ensure seamless continuity of care,” said Dr. Ko Arman, Lead Veterinarian, TELUS Health MyPet.

As part of this launch, Trupanion , the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs in Canada, is offering TELUS Health MyPet subscribers waived enrollment fees when they subscribe to a Trupanion policy which offers pet parents the broadest medical insurance coverage with unlimited payouts for the life of their four-legged family members.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs in Canada with over 740,000 pets enrolled throughout Canada, the United States and Australia. The company was founded in Canada in 2000, and for over two decades Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Headquartered in Seattle, WA., Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". Trupanion policies are issued in Canada by Omega General Insurance Company and distributed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc., and, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com/canada .

About TELUS HealthTELUS Health is a leader in digital health technology, providing virtual care, home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, benefits and pharmacy management, and personal emergency response services. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers, and citizens, to progress its vision of transforming healthcare and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Through TELUS Health Care Centres, teams of renowned and passionate healthcare professionals deliver best-in-class patient-centric care to thousands of Canadian employers, professionals, and families in more than 15 medical clinics located across the country.

For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:



Jill Yetman

TELUS Public Relations

416-992-2639

jill.yetman@telus.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a41ec208-40b7-4877-b645-88dc3ad0dffc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f150ffa-2e24-447f-9740-8264929290b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0026024f-d8cd-48a8-a117-da01cf9c8370