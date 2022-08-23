AIR Communities Launches New Corporate Responsibility Website

Denver, CO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp., known as AIR Communities, today announced the launch of a new corporate responsibility website. The site expands upon AIR’s longstanding corporate citizenship efforts, highlighting initiatives and accomplishments related to environmental, social, and governance measures.

“Our newly refreshed website was designed to be an engaging experience for those interested in learning more about our corporate responsibility program,” said AIR’s Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Patti Shwayder. “The site provides transparency into our goals, programs, and accomplishments, and we are thrilled to have a new venue for sharing our team’s good work in caring for our residents and the communities where we live and work.”

Featured on the website are AIR’s Corporate Responsibility goals, which outline targets to reduce the company’s environmental impact by 2025, including a 15% energy reduction, 10% water usage reduction, and 15% greenhouse gas reduction. This is in addition to more than a decade of investment in clean energy, energy efficiency, and water conservation, including $16.7 million invested in energy conservation between 2018-2020.

The site details AIR’s commitment to community, team culture, and award-winning customer service. A new governance page includes AIR’s dedication to high ethical standards, its high-performing Board of diverse backgrounds and expertise, corporate policies, and shareholder engagement efforts.

Visit AIR’s ESG website at https://csr.aircommunities.com to learn more.

